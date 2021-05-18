Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : RT BoA Conference 2021 slides

05/18/2021 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive

Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference 18 May 2021

Traditional Owners welcome employees at the final day of mining the Argyle underground block cave mine, 3 November 2020

Cautionary and supporting statements

This presentation has been prepared by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (together with their subsidiaries, "Rio Tinto"). By accessing/attending this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and reserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rio Tinto, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Rio Tinto's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Rio Tinto will operate in the future. Among the important factors that could cause Rio Tinto's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: an inability to live up to Rio Tinto's values and any resultant damage to its reputation; the impacts of geopolitics on trade and investment; the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon future; an inability to successfully execute and/or realise value from acquisitions and divestments; the level of new ore resources, including the results of exploration programmes and/or acquisitions; disruption to strategic partnerships that play a material role in delivering growth, production, cash or market positioning; damage to Rio Tinto's relationships with communities and governments; an inability to attract and retain requisite skilled people; declines in commodity prices and adverse exchange rate movements; an inability to raise sufficient funds for capital investment; inadequate estimates of ore resources and reserves; delays or overruns of large and complex projects; changes in tax regulation; safety incidents or major hazard events; cyber breaches; physical impacts from climate change; the impacts of water scarcity; natural disasters; an inability to successfully manage the closure, reclamation and rehabilitation of sites; the impacts of civil unrest; the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; breaches of Rio Tinto's policies, standard and procedures, laws or regulations; trade tensions between the world's major economies; increasing societal and investor expectations, in particular with regard to environmental, social and governance considerations; the impacts of technological advancements; and such other risks identified in Rio Tinto's most recent Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with, the SEC. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Rio Tinto's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share.

Disclaimer

Neither this presentation, nor the question and answer session, nor any part thereof, may be recorded, transcribed, distributed, published or reproduced in any form, except as permitted by Rio Tinto. By accessing/ attending this presentation, you agree with the foregoing and, upon request, you will promptly return any records or transcripts at the presentation without retaining any copies.

This presentation contains a number of non-IFRS financial measures. Rio Tinto management considers these to be key financial performance indicators of the business and they are defined and/or reconciled in Rio Tinto's annual results press release, Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and/or the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with, the SEC.

Reference to consensus figures are not based on Rio Tinto's own opinions, estimates or forecasts and are compiled and published without comment from, or endorsement or verification by, Rio Tinto. The consensus figures do not necessarily reflect guidance provided from time to time by Rio Tinto where given in relation to equivalent metrics, which to the extent available can be found on the Rio Tinto website.

By referencing consensus figures, Rio Tinto does not imply that it endorses, confirms or expresses a view on the consensus figures. The consensus figures are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments. No warranty or representation, either express or implied, is made by Rio Tinto or its affiliates, or their respective directors, officers and employees, in relation to the accuracy, completeness or achievability of the consensus figures and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of those persons in respect of those matters. Rio Tinto assumes no obligation to update, revise or supplement the consensus figures to reflect circumstances existing after the date hereof.

©2021, Rio Tinto, All Rights Reserved

2

Extraordinary times and significant volatility

March 2020

Early 2021

©2021, Rio Tinto, All Rights Reserved

3

We produce materials essential for a low-carbon future

Cu

Cu, AI, Fe

Cu, AI, Fe, Ti, Li, B

AI, Fe, Cu, Li

Fe, Cu

©2021, Rio Tinto, All Rights Reserved

4

Four areas of focus for an even stronger Rio Tinto

Best operator

Impeccable ESG

Excel in

Expand capability

credentials

development

and leadership

Strengthen track

Deliver organic &

record and

inorganic growth

transparency

Social Licence

Earn trust by building meaningful relationships and partnerships

©2021, Rio Tinto, All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
04:09aRIO TINTO  : RT BoA Conference 2021 slides
PU
03:18aGold, energy stocks lift Australia shares higher as commodity prices firm
RE
02:23aRIO TINTO  : Aboriginal group seeks to strengthen ties with Rio a year after cav..
RE
01:07aRIO TINTO  : reveals its final showcase of Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds
PU
05/17Australia shares rise as gold, iron ore miners gain
RE
05/17European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/17RIO TINTO  : Jefferies Adjusts Rio Tinto's Price Target to $112 From $110, Maint..
MT
05/17UPDATE : Dual Listed Western Copper and Gold Jumps 16% on $25.6 Million Investme..
MT
05/17WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD  : Dual Listed Western Copper and Gold Up Nearly 12% in ..
MT
05/17WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD BRIEF : Details C$25.6 Million Strategic Investment by R..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 849 M - -
Net income 2021 20 895 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,75 $
Last Close Price 88,77 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC14.72%146 744
BHP GROUP16.90%180 348
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36.01%57 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.57%39 438
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)37.28%18 605
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED33.51%13 988