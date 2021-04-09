Rio Tinto : RT plc agm 2021 speech chief executive

Rio Tinto Plc AGM - address by Chief Executive

Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive

Rio Tinto Plc Annual General Meeting, London

Thank you, Simon - and good morning. Good evening from Australia.

I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land where I am presenting from today, the Wadjuk Noongar people.

I would also like to acknowledge and pay my respects to all Traditional Owners and Indigenous people that host Rio Tinto operations around the world.

2020 was, for Rio Tinto, a year of extremes.

It had its dark days, most notably our destruction of the ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge - a terrible chapter in our history.

Perhaps this cannot be said enough, so let me say it again:

The rock shelters at Juukan Gorge should not have been touched.

We are so sorry.

The destruction severely damaged many of our relationships, including that with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, for whom it was devastating, and a significant breach of trust.

I visited Juukan Gorge earlier this year and expressed my deep regret for the damage we caused. I witnessed and felt first-hand the pain we have inflicted.

And I will never forget that.

The work we have to do at Juukan Gorge is beyond the remediation of the site.

I am convinced that we must also work in partnership with Traditional Owners in Australia, Native Americans in the United States, and Indigenous people in Canada and elsewhere, to secure our shared future.

We must focus on real engagement with our communities, understanding their felt experience and never forgetting that, in so many places, we are guests on their land.

We must respect our hosts, and our partners, and work with them to understand their priorities and concerns, and minimise our impacts.