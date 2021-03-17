Log in
Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of KMP/PDMR

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Notice to ASX/LSE

Shareholdings of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)

16 March 2021

Rio Tinto plc notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares by PDMR/KMP and both the ASX and the LSE of material dealings by PDMR/KMP in Rio Tinto Limited securities.

On 10 March 2021, the following PDMR/KMP sold shares as follows:

Security

Name of PDMR/KMP

Number of shares sold

Price per share AUD$

Rio Tinto Limited

Ivan Vella

2,439

121.36444

On 15 March 2021, the following PDMR/KMP sold shares as follows:

Security

Name of PDMR/KMP

Number of shares sold

Price per share AUD$

Rio Tinto Limited

Ivan Vella

961

112.985

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

Steve Allen

Tim Paine

Group Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto Limited

6 St James's Square

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

London SW1Y 4AD

Melbourne 3000

United Kingdom

Australia

T +44 20 7781 2000

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in England

Registered in Australia

No. 719885

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
