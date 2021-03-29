Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of KMP/PDMR

Notice to ASX/LSE
Shareholdings of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)
29 March 2021
Rio Tinto plc notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares by PDMR/KMP and both the ASX and the LSE of material dealings by PDMR/KMP in Rio Tinto Limited securities.
On 26 March 2021, the following director purchased shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Name of PDMR/KMP
|
Number of shares acquired
|
Price per share GBP
|
Rio Tinto plc
|
Ngaire Woods
|
175
|
55.199491
FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
