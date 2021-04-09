Rio Tinto : Speech - Chairman

Rio Tinto Plc AGM - address by the Chairman

Simon Thompson, Chairman

Rio Tinto Plc Annual General Meeting, London

2020 was a challenging year for everyone. But it was a particularly difficult year for Rio Tinto. And it was also a year of sharp contrasts.

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was outstanding. As the virus threatened lives and livelihoods around the world, the entire Group mobilised to safeguard our employees, contractors and local communities, and to keep all our managed operations worldwide running safely and smoothly.

This resilient operational performance coincided with a period of high iron ore prices - in part because of supply disruptions elsewhere in the industry - which in turn resulted in a strong financial performance with underlying earnings of $12.4 billion and free cash flow of $9.4 billion.

The strength and resilience of our business enabled us to protect thousands of jobs across our supply chain - and to continue to pay taxes and royalties to governments and dividends to you, our shareholders, when many other companies were forced to cut back.

Our total economic contribution, including payments to employees, suppliers, governments and shareholders, amounted to $47 billion, including $8.4 billion in taxes and royalties. And we were able to further strengthen our balance sheet, with net debt at year-end of $0.7 billion.

In view of this robust operational and financial performance, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 309 US cents per share and a special dividend of 93 US cents per share, taking total dividends declared to shareholders for the year to $9 billion.

Given all the changes and uncertainty created by the pandemic, it would have been easy to lose focus on safety. So I am very proud of the team for delivering a second successive year with zero fatalities.

We also made significant progress with our climate change strategy. Providing greater detail on how we intend to meet our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction targets. And setting out the objectives of our partnerships with customers and others to reduce Scope 3 emissions arising in the aluminium and steel value chains.

In recognition of the importance of urgent action by business, governments, consumers and investors to tackle climate change, we are one of the first companies to commit to put our 2021 Climate Change Report to an advisory vote at our Annual General Meetings next year. This 'say on climate' will give shareholders the opportunity to express their views on our overall climate change strategy and implementation.