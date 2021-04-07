Rio Tinto : Taxes Paid Report 2020

Australia

For more than 100 years, we have called Australia home. Today, from Bell Bay, Tasmania to Karratha, Western Australia to Weipa, Queensland, we work with partners across the country to produce the materials used in everyday life.

In 2020, we were one of Australia's largest taxpayers, contributing $6.8 billion (A$9.8 billion) in taxes and royalties. Over the past 10 years, we have paid more than $54 billion (A$65 billion) in taxes and royalties to governments in Australia.

We also employ more than 20,000 people across the country, and in Western Australia, home to our iron ore business, we employ more than 13,000 - and support many more. In 2020, we spent A$8.2 billion with suppliers in Western Australia alone, and A$293 million with Indigenous suppliers across the country.

Last year, to keep our iron ore operations running, we redesigned rosters and changed our fly-in,fly-out (FIFO) travel schedules for thousands of employees - at times in a matter of days. We secured additional charter flights, ensuring compliance with social distancing guidelines by spacing workers appropriately on planes, and in airports. With the implementation of rapid screening at airports in Western Australia for our FIFO workforce, we were one of the first companies globally to implement large scale rapid screening.

We also continued to support communities across Australia during the global pandemic, including, in Western Australia, by expanding our support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and in Queensland, by providing A$1.25 million to the organisation to improve emergency and remotely delivered health care services. In Melbourne, we provided A$670,000 to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute to help scientists better understand how COVID-19 affects children. And to support our communities in the Pilbara, we contributed A$20 million to help fund a new hospital at Tom Price, a community near one of our iron ore mines.

However, 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rockshelters in the Juukan Gorge. This destruction should not have happened. It was a breach of our values - and today, we know we must change, grow and improve as a company. We apologise again and unreservedly to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

As we look forward, our commitment to Australia will only intensify, with the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Australia, as well as other key roles, including communities and social performance leadership. We are a global company, but we recognise that as home to our largest operational footprint and some of our most important relationships, including those with the Traditional Owners of the land we mine, Australia deserves special focus - and our intent is to provide it.

Developing skills for the future

In 2020, we progressed partnerships that help develop students' skills for the future. In Australia, as part of our four-year, A$10 million investment in the education technology sector, we supported the Future Minds Accelerator programme, in partnership with start-up accelerator BlueChilli and Amazon Web Services. The programme, which aims to increase student skills, has already engaged 100,000 Australian children in more than 1,000 schools, provided training for 2,700 teachers, and helped participating start-ups grow their businesses.

And in Western Australia, 28 high school students participated in an autonomous operations programme - the first nationally recognised automation qualification in Australia that we launched last year with South Metropolitan TAFE - to develop the skills needed to succeed in the resources industry of the future.