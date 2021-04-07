Rio Tinto : Taxes Paid Report 2020

An important economic contribution at an important time
As the COVID-19 virus threatened lives and livelihoods around the world, our entire company mobilised to safeguard our employees, contractors and local communities, and to keep our operations running safely and smoothly.
In 2020, the strength and resilience of our business enabled us to protect thousands of jobs across our supply chain - and continue to pay taxes and royalties to governments - when many other companies were forced to cut back. We thank the many governments, customers and partners around the world, whose support helped keep our operations running.
Our total direct economic contribution last year was $47 billion, which included $8.4 billion in taxes and royalties. In Australia, we are one of the largest taxpayers and paid $6.8 billion (A$9.8 billion) in taxes and royalties in 2020. Over the past ten years we have paid over $71 billion in taxes and royalties globally; more than 75%, or $54 billion (A$65 billion), was paid in Australia.
More than a decade ago, Rio Tinto was the first company in the mining industry to disclose our payments to governments in detail, and we have been reporting on our taxes and royalties paid, and our economic contribution, in increasing detail ever since.
Good transparency is about more than the amount of tax we pay. Today, we also disclose our mineral development contracts, beneficial ownership and a range of other commitments. We do so because we believe transparency encourages accountability - ours as well as
others': being transparent about where our payments go helps stakeholders better understand how these funds may be used.
A consistent standard against which companies can report their contributions is essential to engendering trust - in businesses like ours as well as in public institutions.This year we are also reporting the full requirements of the "Tax" standard (GRI 207) of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which includes full country-by- country reporting. This report coupled with our 2019 Country-by-Country report applies the requirements of GRI 207.
As we focus, in the coming years, on earning back the trust of our stakeholders, we hope this report, alongside our climate change and annual reports, presents a view of the lasting, positive impact our company strives to have, and the changes we are committed to make.
Group effective corporate income tax rate on underlying earnings in 2020
$71.5bn
Global tax and royalties paid in the last 10 years
Group effective income tax and royalty rate on underlying earnings in 2020
Our Direct Economic Contribution
Working with shared purpose
We know we must work hard to regain the trust of our stakeholders, and today, more than ever, we acknowledge our responsibility to continue to work in a way that delivers real, lasting benefits to our host communities and countries. We know we must care for our employees, respect and safeguard the environment when we explore, build and operate and repurpose or rehabilitate the land when our operations come
to an end. We must also contribute to local and national economies by paying competitive wages, treating our suppliers fairly, investing in our local communities and paying our share of taxes.
Direct economic contribution since 20161
29.5% 37.3%
2016 $35.9bn
2017 $44.2bn2
2018 $47.7bn2
$6.8bn
Australian tax and royalties paid in 2020
Australian effective corporate income tax rate on
underlying earnings in 2020
31.7%
$54.4bn
Australian tax and royalties paid in the last 10 years
Australian effective income tax and royalty rate on
underlying earnings in 2020
39.4%
2019 $45.1bn
2020 $47bn
Payments to suppliers
33%
$47bn
Reinvested
23%
Payables to governments3
17%
2020 direct economic
Dividends and finance items
16%
Group effective corporate income tax rate on
Australian effective corporate income tax rate on
underlying earnings
underlying earnings
2016
22.1%
2016
29.6%
2017
28.2%
2017
30.5%
2018
28.6%
2018
30.7%
2019
30.2%
2019
31.1%
2020
29.5%
2020
31.7%
Average (2016-2020)
27.7%
Average (2016-2020)
30.7%
contribution globally
Salaries
10%
Non-government royalties and other
1%
Numbers have been restated from those originally published to ensure comparability over time.
Includes contribution from net gains on disposal of interests in businesses.
Payables to governments includes charges for corporate income tax, government royalties, employer payroll taxes and other tax charges.
Australian effective income tax and royalty rate on underlying earnings in 2020
$54.4bn
$16.2bn
Total taxes and royalties
Australian pre-tax
paid in Australia in the
underlying earnings
last 10 years
in 2020
20,426
$672m
Number of employees
Taxes collected on
behalf of employees and
remitted to Australian
governments
An employee at Yandicoogina, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia
Australia
For more than 100 years, we have called Australia home. Today, from Bell Bay, Tasmania to Karratha, Western Australia to Weipa, Queensland, we work with partners across the country to produce the materials used in everyday life.
In 2020, we were one of Australia's largest taxpayers, contributing $6.8 billion (A$9.8 billion) in taxes and royalties. Over the past 10 years, we have paid more than $54 billion (A$65 billion) in taxes and royalties to governments in Australia.
We also employ more than 20,000 people across the country, and in Western Australia, home to our iron ore business, we employ more than 13,000 - and support many more. In 2020, we spent A$8.2 billion with suppliers in Western Australia alone, and A$293 million with Indigenous suppliers across the country.
Last year, to keep our iron ore operations running, we redesigned rosters and changed our fly-in,fly-out (FIFO) travel schedules for thousands of employees - at times in a matter of days. We secured additional charter flights, ensuring compliance with social distancing guidelines by spacing workers appropriately on planes, and in airports. With the implementation of rapid screening at airports in Western Australia for our FIFO workforce, we were one of the first companies globally to implement large scale rapid screening.
We also continued to support communities across Australia during the global pandemic, including, in Western Australia, by expanding our support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and in Queensland, by providing A$1.25 million to the organisation to improve emergency and remotely delivered health care services. In Melbourne, we provided A$670,000 to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute to help scientists better understand how COVID-19 affects children. And to support our communities in the Pilbara, we contributed A$20 million to help fund a new hospital at Tom Price, a community near one of our iron ore mines.
However, 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rockshelters in the Juukan Gorge. This destruction should not have happened. It was a breach of our values - and today, we know we must change, grow and improve as a company. We apologise again and unreservedly to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.
As we look forward, our commitment to Australia will only intensify, with the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Australia, as well as other key roles, including communities and social performance leadership. We are a global company, but we recognise that as home to our largest operational footprint and some of our most important relationships, including those with the Traditional Owners of the land we mine, Australia deserves special focus - and our intent is to provide it.
Developing skills for the future
In 2020, we progressed partnerships that help develop students' skills for the future. In Australia, as part of our four-year, A$10 million investment in the education technology sector, we supported the Future Minds Accelerator programme, in partnership with start-up accelerator BlueChilli and Amazon Web Services. The programme, which aims to increase student skills, has already engaged 100,000 Australian children in more than 1,000 schools, provided training for 2,700 teachers, and helped participating start-ups grow their businesses.
And in Western Australia, 28 high school students participated in an autonomous operations programme - the first nationally recognised automation qualification in Australia that we launched last year with South Metropolitan TAFE - to develop the skills needed to succeed in the resources industry of the future.