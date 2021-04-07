Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/07 11:39:44 am
5743 GBX   +2.06%
04:08pRIO TINTO  : Country-by-country Report 2019
PU
04:06pRIO TINTO  : Taxes Paid Report 2020
PU
11:14aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Taxes Paid Report 2020

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taxes Paid:

Our Economic

Contribution 2020

Contents

Global Overview

1

Foreword from our Interim Chief Financial Officer

2

Our Direct Economic Contribution

4

Australia

6

Canada

8

Mongolia

10

United States

12

Europe

14

Africa

16

Latin America

18

Analysis by Country and Level of Government

21

Project-by-Project Analysis

24

Reconciliation of Corporate Income Tax and Royalties

25

Payments to Governments and the Mining Life Cycle

26

Pursuing a Sustainable Tax Strategy

27

Our Approach to Tax

29

Independent Auditor's Report

34

Appendix 1: Basis of Preparation

36

Appendix 2: Glossary of Terms

38

On the cover: Two children enjoying ice cream in Australia

This page: Landscape in the Pilbara region of

Western Australia

Global Overview

Total global taxes and royalties paid in 2020

$8.4bn

Australia

$6.8bn

(2019: $6.2bn)

Canada

Mongolia

$651m

$277m

(2019: $291m)

(2019: $305m)

Chile

United Kingdom

$246m

$132m

(2019: $311m)

(2019: $117m)

United States

South Africa

$111m

$61m

(2019: $178m)

(2019: $80m)

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

1

Foreword from our Interim Chief Financial Officer

Foreword from our Interim Chief Financial Officer

$8.4bn

$47bn

Taxes and royalties paid in 2020

Direct economic contribution in 2020

$6.8bn

$220bn

Taxes and royalties paid in Australia in 2020

Economic contribution since 2016 to the countries

and communities where we operate

$54bn

$15.5bn

Taxes and royalties paid in Australia over

paid to suppliers globally in 2020

the last 10 years

An important economic contribution at an important time

As the COVID-19 virus threatened lives and livelihoods around the world, our entire company mobilised to safeguard our employees, contractors and local communities, and to keep our operations running safely and smoothly.

In 2020, the strength and resilience of our business enabled us to protect thousands of jobs across our supply chain - and continue to pay taxes and royalties to governments - when many other companies were forced to cut back. We thank the many governments, customers and partners around the world, whose support helped keep our operations running.

Our total direct economic contribution last year was $47 billion, which included $8.4 billion in taxes and royalties. In Australia, we are one of the largest taxpayers and paid $6.8 billion (A$9.8 billion) in taxes and royalties in 2020. Over the past ten years we have paid over $71 billion in taxes and royalties globally; more than 75%, or $54 billion (A$65 billion), was paid in Australia.

More than a decade ago, Rio Tinto was the first company in the mining industry to disclose our payments to governments in detail, and we have been reporting on our taxes and royalties paid, and our economic contribution, in increasing detail ever since.

Good transparency is about more than the amount of tax we pay. Today, we also disclose our mineral development contracts, beneficial ownership and a range of other commitments. We do so because we believe transparency encourages accountability - ours as well as

others': being transparent about where our payments go helps stakeholders better understand how these funds may be used.

A consistent standard against which companies can report their contributions is essential to engendering trust - in businesses like ours as well as in public institutions.This year we are also reporting the full requirements of the "Tax" standard (GRI 207) of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which includes full country-by- country reporting. This report coupled with our 2019 Country-by-Country report applies the requirements of GRI 207.

As we focus, in the coming years, on earning back the trust of our stakeholders, we hope this report, alongside our climate change and annual reports, presents a view of the lasting, positive impact our company strives to have, and the changes we are committed to make.

We welcome your feedback.

Peter Cunningham

Interim Chief Financial Officer

April 2021

2

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

3

Our Direct Economic Contribution

$8.4bn

Global tax and royalties paid in 2020

Group effective corporate income tax rate on underlying earnings in 2020

$71.5bn

Global tax and royalties paid in the last 10 years

Group effective income tax and royalty rate on underlying earnings in 2020

Our Direct Economic Contribution

Working with shared purpose

We know we must work hard to regain the trust of our stakeholders, and today, more than ever, we acknowledge our responsibility to continue to work in a way that delivers real, lasting benefits to our host communities and countries. We know we must care for our employees, respect and safeguard the environment when we explore, build and operate and repurpose or rehabilitate the land when our operations come

to an end. We must also contribute to local and national economies by paying competitive wages, treating our suppliers fairly, investing in our local communities and paying our share of taxes.

Direct economic contribution since 20161

29.5% 37.3%

2016 $35.9bn

2017 $44.2bn2

2018 $47.7bn2

$6.8bn

Australian tax and royalties paid in 2020

Australian effective corporate income tax rate on

underlying earnings in 2020

31.7%

$54.4bn

Australian tax and royalties paid in the last 10 years

Australian effective income tax and royalty rate on

underlying earnings in 2020

39.4%

2019 $45.1bn

2020 $47bn

Payments to suppliers

33%

$47bn

Reinvested

23%

Payables to governments3

17%

2020 direct economic

Dividends and finance items

16%

Group effective corporate income tax rate on

Australian effective corporate income tax rate on

underlying earnings

underlying earnings

2016

22.1%

2016

29.6%

2017

28.2%

2017

30.5%

2018

28.6%

2018

30.7%

2019

30.2%

2019

31.1%

2020

29.5%

2020

31.7%

Average (2016-2020)

27.7%

Average (2016-2020)

30.7%

contribution globally

Salaries

10%

Non-government royalties and other

1%

  1. Numbers have been restated from those originally published to ensure comparability over time.
  2. Includes contribution from net gains on disposal of interests in businesses.
  3. Payables to governments includes charges for corporate income tax, government royalties, employer payroll taxes and other tax charges.

4

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

5

Australia

$6.8bn

$4.6bn

Total taxes and royalties

Corporate income

paid in Australia in 2020

tax paid in Australia

in 2020

$1.95 bn

31.7%

Royalties paid in

Australian effective

Australia in 2020

corporate income tax

rate on underlying

earnings in 2020

39.4%

Australian effective income tax and royalty rate on underlying earnings in 2020

$54.4bn

$16.2bn

Total taxes and royalties

Australian pre-tax

paid in Australia in the

underlying earnings

last 10 years

in 2020

20,426

$672m

Number of employees

Taxes collected on

behalf of employees and

remitted to Australian

governments

An employee at Yandicoogina, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

Australia

For more than 100 years, we have called Australia home. Today, from Bell Bay, Tasmania to Karratha, Western Australia to Weipa, Queensland, we work with partners across the country to produce the materials used in everyday life.

In 2020, we were one of Australia's largest taxpayers, contributing $6.8 billion (A$9.8 billion) in taxes and royalties. Over the past 10 years, we have paid more than $54 billion (A$65 billion) in taxes and royalties to governments in Australia.

We also employ more than 20,000 people across the country, and in Western Australia, home to our iron ore business, we employ more than 13,000 - and support many more. In 2020, we spent A$8.2 billion with suppliers in Western Australia alone, and A$293 million with Indigenous suppliers across the country.

Last year, to keep our iron ore operations running, we redesigned rosters and changed our fly-in,fly-out (FIFO) travel schedules for thousands of employees - at times in a matter of days. We secured additional charter flights, ensuring compliance with social distancing guidelines by spacing workers appropriately on planes, and in airports. With the implementation of rapid screening at airports in Western Australia for our FIFO workforce, we were one of the first companies globally to implement large scale rapid screening.

We also continued to support communities across Australia during the global pandemic, including, in Western Australia, by expanding our support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and in Queensland, by providing A$1.25 million to the organisation to improve emergency and remotely delivered health care services. In Melbourne, we provided A$670,000 to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute to help scientists better understand how COVID-19 affects children. And to support our communities in the Pilbara, we contributed A$20 million to help fund a new hospital at Tom Price, a community near one of our iron ore mines.

However, 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rockshelters in the Juukan Gorge. This destruction should not have happened. It was a breach of our values - and today, we know we must change, grow and improve as a company. We apologise again and unreservedly to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

As we look forward, our commitment to Australia will only intensify, with the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Australia, as well as other key roles, including communities and social performance leadership. We are a global company, but we recognise that as home to our largest operational footprint and some of our most important relationships, including those with the Traditional Owners of the land we mine, Australia deserves special focus - and our intent is to provide it.

Developing skills for the future

In 2020, we progressed partnerships that help develop students' skills for the future. In Australia, as part of our four-year, A$10 million investment in the education technology sector, we supported the Future Minds Accelerator programme, in partnership with start-up accelerator BlueChilli and Amazon Web Services. The programme, which aims to increase student skills, has already engaged 100,000 Australian children in more than 1,000 schools, provided training for 2,700 teachers, and helped participating start-ups grow their businesses.

And in Western Australia, 28 high school students participated in an autonomous operations programme - the first nationally recognised automation qualification in Australia that we launched last year with South Metropolitan TAFE - to develop the skills needed to succeed in the resources industry of the future.

6

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

Taxes Paid: Our Economic Contribution 2020 | riotinto.com

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 20:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
04:08pRIO TINTO  : Country-by-country Report 2019
PU
04:06pRIO TINTO  : Taxes Paid Report 2020
PU
11:14aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:10aRIO TINTO  : Begins Lithium Production at Boron Site in California
MT
08:50aRIO TINTO  : Berenberg Boosts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08:49aRIO TINTO  : Barclays Lifts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
08:05aRIO TINTO  : achieves battery grade lithium production at Boron plant
BU
05:00aRIO TINTO  : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:27aBritish midcaps at record highs on recovery optimism; weaker pound lifts FTSE..
RE
02:10aRIO TINTO  : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 075 M - -
Net income 2021 18 880 M - -
Net cash 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 9,54%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,79 $
Last Close Price 77,82 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC2.87%128 999
BHP GROUP8.13%165 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.23%50 841
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.63%40 806
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.73%18 703
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.44%10 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ