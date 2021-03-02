Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:30:00 am
6455.5 GBX   +2.42%
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pRio Tinto Chairman to Step Down Amid Fallout From Destruction of Rock Shelters
DJ
05:46pRIO TINTO  : announces Board changes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : announces Board changes

03/02/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the 2022 annual general meetings (AGMs) of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. Sam Laidlaw, senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and Simon McKeon, senior independent director of Rio Tinto Limited, will now therefore jointly lead the search for Simon’s successor as Chair.

Sam Laidlaw said: “The Board accepts Simon’s decision and is grateful that he has agreed to provide an important period of stability and support for Jakob and the new executive team ahead of the AGMs in 2022. This will allow an orderly process for the appointment of our new Chair and other key Board members. The Board wishes to thank Simon for his commitment and continuing leadership during this challenging period for Rio Tinto.”

Simon Thompson said: “I am proud of Rio Tinto’s achievements in 2020, including our outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second successive fatality-free year, significant progress with our climate change strategy, and strong shareholder returns. However, these successes were overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters at the Brockman 4 operations in Australia and, as Chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.

“Over the past eight months, we have engaged extensively with investors, government, civil society, Indigenous leaders and, most importantly, Traditional Owners to learn the lessons from Juukan Gorge. We have taken decisive action to address the weaknesses identified in our risk management and governance, while also acknowledging the need to improve our work culture and to rebuild relationships. In January, we appointed a new Chief Executive, Jakob Stausholm, who has moved swiftly to appoint his new executive team and has identified his key priorities to rebuild the trust that we have lost.

“Throughout my seven years on the Rio Tinto Board, I have endeavoured to promote a progressive environmental, social and governance agenda. While I am pleased with the progress we have made in many areas, the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company.”

In addition, Michael L’Estrange, a non-executive director, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2021 AGMs.

Simon Thompson said: “Following significant surgery in February, Michael has decided after careful consideration that he should reduce his workload and will not therefore be seeking re-election as a non-executive director at the forthcoming AGMs. The entire Board wishes Michael a full and speedy recovery and thanks him for his outstanding contribution. Rio Tinto will greatly miss his insights and wise counsel.”

Michael L’Estrange said: “It has been an honour to have had the opportunity to serve on the Rio Tinto Board for what will be six and a half years. I wish Jakob and the new executive well for the future as they build on Rio Tinto’s many strengths and continue to implement the critical changes aimed at ensuring that an occurrence such as the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters never happens again.”

This announcement is made in fulfilment of the Company's obligation under UK LR 9.6.11

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pRio Tinto Chairman to Step Down Amid Fallout From Destruction of Rock Shelter..
DJ
05:46pRIO TINTO  : announces Board changes
BU
04:48aPRESS RELEASE  : EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director
DJ
04:26aRIO TINTO  : to Dispute Australian Tax Office's $315 Million Assessment
MT
03:09aRIO TINTO  : Statement on amended assessments
PU
02:42aRio Tinto Hit by Amended Australian Tax Bills; Intends to Dispute
DJ
01:57aRIO TINTO  : statement on amended assessments
BU
01:13aAustralia shares fall in muted response to c.bank stance; weak commodities we..
RE
03/01RIO TINTO  : USDA Puts Brake on Massive Rio Tinto, BHP Copper Project
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 043 M - -
Net income 2021 16 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 107 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,10 $
Last Close Price 64,36 $
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC15.23%146 473
BHP GROUP15.79%182 881
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%55 100
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.15%37 592
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.72%11 201
SOUTH32 LIMITED10.93%10 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ