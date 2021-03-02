Rio Tinto : chairman, director, to step down after rock shelter destruction

* Simon Thompson will not seek re-election after 2022
* Michael L'Estrange to retire later this year
* Investors welcome accountability measures
MELBOURNE, March 3 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd said
on Wednesday its chair and a board director would step down,
bowing to investor pressure over the destruction of two ancient
Aboriginal rock shelters for an iron ore mine last year in
Western Australia.
Simon Thompson will step down as chairman following next
year's annual general meetings, while non-executive director
Michael L'Estrange will also retire from the board after this
year's meetings, Rio said in a statement.
"I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to
this tragic event," Thompson said in the statement on Wednesday.
The destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock
shelters last year sparked a public and investor uproar that led
to the resignation of then CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two
deputies.
Thompson and L'Estrange have come under pressure to leave
after what was seen as the board's mishandling of an
investigation into the destruction that found no single person
accountable.
Thompson came under more pressure last month after elders of
the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people accused him of
breaking a personal promise.
The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI)
welcomed the board change in recognition of accountability for
cultural and operational failures, which it said also offered a
chance for board renewal.
"The destruction of the Juukan caves resulted in a
devastating cultural loss. Today's announcement is a step
towards the company rebuilding relationships with Traditional
Owners," ACSI CEO Louise Davidson said.
"In particular, investors would like to see the Board
increase its connection with Australian operations and
communities, as well as an increase in mining experience."
Rio Tinto's board last year chose Danish businessman Jakob
Stausholm for the top job, although some Australian investors
had pushed for a leader with strong experience of local
Indigenous issues. Stausholm joined Rio as its Chief Financial
Officer in 2018 and will be based in London.
Last month, Rio's remuneration committee handed chunky
payouts to all three executives forced to leave.
Jacques, who stepped down from his role at the end of 2020,
received total remuneration of 13.3 million pounds ($18.6
million) under Australian accounting rules, up from 7.1 million
pounds a year earlier.
Independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will lead
the search for the new Chair, Rio said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Shashwat Awasthi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Pullin)