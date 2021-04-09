Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : reaches agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources on financing plan for Oyu Tolgoi

04/09/2021 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) for an updated funding plan (the “Funding Plan”) for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi (OT) Underground Project in Mongolia. The Funding Plan addresses the estimated remaining known funding requirement of approximately $2.3 billion1, building on and replacing the arrangements established in the Memorandum of Understanding that Rio Tinto and TRQ previously entered into on 9 September, 2020.

Under the HoA, subject to securing approval by OT LLC and any required support from the Government of Mongolia, and subject to timing, availability, and terms and conditions being acceptable to both parties, Rio Tinto and TRQ will:

  • pursue re-profiling of principal debt repayments up to $1.4 billion with lenders under the existing project finance arrangements to better align with the revised mine plan, project timing and cash flows;
  • seek to raise up to $500 million in senior supplemental debt (SSD) under the existing project financing arrangements from selected international financial institutions;
  • Rio Tinto has committed to address any potential shortfalls from the re-profiling and additional SSD of up to $750 million by providing a senior co-lending facility (the “Co-Lending Facility”) on the same terms as OT’s project financing; and
  • TRQ has committed to complete a rights offering or placement of common shares for up to $500 million to satisfy any remaining funding shortfall within six months of the Co-Lending Facility becoming available.

Rio Tinto Copper Chief Executive Bold Baatar said “This agreement and alignment with TRQ represents a major milestone in the continued development of Oyu Tolgoi, which is expected to become one of the world’s largest copper mines and a significant contributor to the Mongolian economy for years to come. Commencing the re-profiling whilst concurrently listening, engaging and resolving the concerns of the Government of Mongolia are critical steps to maintaining momentum on the timely delivery of the Oyu Tolgoi Underground Project.”

“We are pleased to have reached a constructive and equitable agreement with Rio Tinto to fund the Oyu Tolgoi underground development,” stated Steve Thibeault, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill. “With a binding funding agreement now in place that sets out a process along a known timeline, we will be able to move ahead as expeditiously as possible with the development of the underground project at Oyu Tolgoi. We remain committed to continue delivering a benefit to all stakeholders, including Mongolia and its citizens, and to delivering significant long-term value for TRQ as this project progresses.”

Rio Tinto and TRQ have agreed to jointly obtain an order dismissing the current arbitration on a without prejudice basis, including an order vacating the interim measures order.

Rio Tinto Canadian early warning disclosure

Rio Tinto currently beneficially owns 102,196,643 common shares of TRQ, representing approximately 50.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of TRQ. Rio Tinto also has anti-dilution rights that permit it to acquire additional securities of TRQ so as to maintain its proportionate equity interest in TRQ from time to time.

As the subscription price for and the amount of any rights offering or other equity offering is not determinable at this time, the number of TRQ common shares Rio Tinto will beneficially own following closing of any such equity offering cannot be determined at this time.

Except in connection with any such equity offering, Rio Tinto has no present intention of acquiring additional securities of TRQ. Depending upon its evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of TRQ, the market for TRQ’s securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, Rio Tinto may directly or indirectly acquire or sell some or all of the securities of TRQ.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by, and a copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

1 The estimated remaining funding requirement is based on the terms of the HoA and current anticipated copper prices, among other factors, and does not include funding, if any, which may become required for a power plant.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
02:31aRio Tinto, Turquoise Agree to New Funding Plan for Oyu Tolgoi Copper Project ..
DJ
02:29aRIO TINTO  : Turquoise Hill Agree Plan to Fund Oyu Tolgoi Project's $2.3 Billion..
MT
02:24aRIO TINTO  : reaches agreement with Turquoise Hill Resources on financing plan f..
BU
02:14aRIO TINTO  : signs binding agreement with Turquoise Hill for Oyu Tolgoi financin..
RE
04/08Banks, miners help Australian shares notch 13-month closing high
RE
04/07RIO TINTO  : Starts Lithium Production from Waste Rock in US
MT
04/07RIO TINTO  : Paid $8.4 billion of Taxes, Royalties in 2020
MT
04/07RIO TINTO  : details $47 billion 2020 economic contribution, including $8.4 bill..
BU
04/07RIO TINTO  : Country-by-country Report 2019
PU
04/07RIO TINTO  : Taxes Paid Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 075 M - -
Net income 2021 18 880 M - -
Net cash 2021 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,97x
Yield 2021 9,39%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 85,07 $
Last Close Price 79,03 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC5.21%131 395
BHP GROUP10.91%168 805
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.20%52 481
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.66%39 996
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.23%18 769
SOUTH32 LIMITED19.03%10 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ