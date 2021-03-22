Rio Tinto : to form Indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction

MELBOURNE, March 23 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto Ltd
said on Tuesday it will form an Indigenous advisory group to
identify gaps in current protocols for managing Indigenous
culture in Australia, nearly a year after destruction of an
important heritage site for a mine.
The company said on Tuesday it would start work with the
Indigenous advisory group as soon as it was established to
review what the best practice was for management of cultural
heritage sites in the mining industry.
The review will help identify gaps in the company's current
protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over
time, it said.
Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm told an investor call
the company was committed to regaining trust and that Rio would
make additional disclosures on its progress around heritage
management.
"Rio is at the start of a very long process of rebuilding
trust," said Chief Executive Debby Blakey of Australian
superannuation fund HESTA.
"It will require long-term commitment to deep-seated
cultural change and strong frameworks and processes in place to
support genuine, open and ongoing partnership with Indigenous
communities."
Last year's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge
rock shelters in Western Australia for an iron ore mine sparked
a massive public and investor uproar, leading to the exit of top
executives and a pledge by the company to overhaul its approach.
Planned disclosures included measuring progress against the
company's commitments, identifying how traditional owners' views
were shaping Rio's commitments, and their views of how Rio was
meeting them, as well as increasing governance oversight.
Rio has also agreed to advocate for industry-wide
improvements, said the Australian Council of Superannuation
Investors (ASCI), which was among a coaltion of more than 20
investor groups pushing for action.
"Investors will continue to engage with Rio Tinto, and other
companies with cultural heritage exposures, to understand how
they are managing these risks and measuring against
commitments," ACSI Chief Executive Louise Davidson said.
The miner said it would begin with interim reporting of
these disclosures in the third quarter of 2021 and thereafter
with annual reporting, along with periodic disclosure as
appropriate.
