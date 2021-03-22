Rio Tinto : to form advisory group to navigate indigenous cultural issues in Australia

March 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd
said on Tuesday it plans to form a new indigenous advisory
group, including at a board level, to help better understand
indigenous culture and issues in Australia.
Along with the establishment of the Indigenous Advisory
Group (IAG), the company also said it would start work to review
and redefine what the best practice was for management of
cultural heritage sites in the mining industry.
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)