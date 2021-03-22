Log in
Rio Tinto plc

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Summary 
Summary

Rio Tinto : to form advisory group to navigate indigenous cultural issues in Australia

03/22/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
March 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to form a new indigenous advisory group, including at a board level, to help better understand indigenous culture and issues in Australia.

Along with the establishment of the Indigenous Advisory Group (IAG), the company also said it would start work to review and redefine what the best practice was for management of cultural heritage sites in the mining industry. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54 299 M - -
Net income 2021 18 036 M - -
Net Debt 2021 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 12,8%
Capitalization 89 516 M 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,08 $
Last Close Price 53,86 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC0.02%129 712
BHP GROUP4.88%171 818
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.67%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.41%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.83%12 036
SOUTH32 LIMITED10.93%10 330
