Rio Tinto : to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

March 23 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on
Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify
gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in
Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site
for a mine.
The world's biggest iron ore miner said it would detail its
plans later in the day through seminars to outline its progress
towards improving its approach to cultural heritage and
community relations.
Last year's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge
rock shelters in Western Australia for an iron ore mine sparked
a massive public and investor uproar, leading to the exit of top
executives and a pledge by the company to overhaul its approach.
The company said on Tuesday it would start work with the
indigenous advisory group as soon as it was established to
review what the best practice was for management of cultural
heritage sites in the mining industry.
The review will help identify gaps in the company's current
protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over
time, it said.
Rio also said it was working with investor groups and was
committed to making additional disclosures on the progress of
heritage measures being undertaken by it.
The planned disclosures included measuring progress against
the company's commitments, identifying how traditional owners'
views were being sought and increasing governance arrangements
to oversee the company's progress.
The miner said it would begin with interim reporting of
these disclosures in the third quarter of 2021 and thereafter
with annual reporting, along with periodic disclosure as
appropriate.
