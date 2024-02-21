Rio Tinto: net profit down 19% in 2023

Rio Tinto reports consolidated sales of $54 billion for 2023, down 3% on 2022.

Underlying EBITDA came in at $23.9 billion (-9%), while FCF was down 15% at $7.65 billion.



The mining group posted net earnings, group share of $10 billion (-19%), giving underlying EPS of $7.25, compared with $8.24 a year earlier, a decline of 12%.



Rio Tinto nonetheless believes that its solid balance sheet enables it to continue investing, while paying a regular dividend of $7.1 billion, a payout ratio of 60%.



Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm also announced that "significant steps" had been taken to halve global Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions over the decade.



In particular, the executive points to agreements to contract future renewable wind and solar power for its Gladstone operations.





