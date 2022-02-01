Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rio Tinto plc
  News
  Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/01 11:35:43 am
5333 GBX   +2.85%
05:59pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up in Strong Start to Month
DJ
05:59pRio Tinto notes ERA update on Ranger mine
BU
07:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 1, 2022
Rio Tinto notes ERA update on Ranger mine

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Rio Tinto notes Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) today released the preliminary findings from its reforecast of the cost and schedule for the Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory, which have been subject to independent review (www.energyres.com.au). This release follows ERA’s announcements on 27 September 2021, 8 October 2021 and 19 November 2021 where ERA forecast cost and schedule overruns for the Ranger rehabilitation project.

Rio Tinto is reviewing the preliminary findings of this reforecast and has advised ERA that it is committed to working with the company to ensure the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area is successfully achieved to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 913 M - -
Net income 2021 21 502 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,03x
Yield 2021 19,0%
Capitalization 88 058 M 119 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float -
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,50 $
Average target price 72,24 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC5.99%116 008
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.69%165 247
GLENCORE PLC2.15%67 288
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.03%52 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.78%33 384
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.32%30 144