Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported an 11.1% drop in full-year underlying earnings on Wednesday, as lower contributions from its aluminium business amid weaker prices countered production gains at the iron ore and copper segments.

The world's largest iron ore producer said its underlying earnings came in at $11.8 billion for 2023, compared with $13.28 billion a year earlier. That was largely in line with LSEG estimate of $11.70 billion. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)