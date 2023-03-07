Rio Tinto prices 10-year and 30-year debt securities

Rio Tinto PLC - Anglo-Australian mining and metals company - Prices USD650 million in 10-year fixed rate notes at 5.0%, to mature in March 2033, and USD1.1 billion of 30-year notes at 5.125% to mature in March 2053. Says the bonds will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto Ltd.

Current stock price: 5,978.00 pence each, up 0.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 0.7%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.