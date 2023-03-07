Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rio Tinto plc
  News
  Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:23:02 2023-03-07 am EST
5977.00 GBX   +0.08%
Rio Tinto prices 10-year and 30-year debt securities

03/07/2023 | 07:08am EST
Rio Tinto PLC - Anglo-Australian mining and metals company - Prices USD650 million in 10-year fixed rate notes at 5.0%, to mature in March 2033, and USD1.1 billion of 30-year notes at 5.125% to mature in March 2053. Says the bonds will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto Ltd.

Current stock price: 5,978.00 pence each, up 0.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 0.7%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 393 M - -
Net income 2023 12 191 M - -
Net cash 2023 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 6,35%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 71,85 $
Average target price 72,45 $
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC3.00%121 083
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.05%164 897
GLENCORE PLC-9.03%76 069
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.42%42 780
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.15%42 361
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.56%36 811