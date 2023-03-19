Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:11 2023-03-17 pm EDT
5250.00 GBX   -0.59%
05:31pRio Tinto publishes independent report on cultural heritage management performance
BU
03/17Mkango Resources Ltd. - Completion of GBP1.5 Million Investment by CoTec into Maginito Limited and Co-Operation Agreement Signed for Development of Rare Earth Technologies in The United States
AQ
03/17IDS unit Royal Mail referred to regulator over letter delivery
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto publishes independent report on cultural heritage management performance

03/19/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto today published an independent report based on a global audit of its Cultural Heritage Management compliance and performance – one of a number of steps it is taking to continue to find better ways to manage and protect heritage.

The audit identified areas where Rio Tinto is achieving leading cultural heritage practices but also identified other practices where the company needs to improve its performance.

The report was produced by ERM, a global sustainability consultancy, following an audit of 37 Rio Tinto assets. The audit was completed throughout 2021 and 2022 across 20 assets in Australia and 17 assets in other countries where Rio Tinto operates including Canada, South Africa, US and Mongolia.

ERM followed a multi-step approach, which included:

  • A desktop review of documentation provided as evidence by Rio Tinto
  • A series of interviews with employees and leaders with a focus on roles in managing cultural heritage
  • Views and feedback from community partners
  • Follow-up interviews to address gaps
  • A presentation of the findings to asset leadership
  • Presentation of asset audit reports
  • Presentation of the final independent report

Commissioning an independent audit was a commitment made in response to the findings from the Rio Tinto Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management which identified priorities for change following the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in May 2020.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said “We have been working to strengthen and improve our approach to cultural heritage and community relations.

“Our immediate focus was in Australia following Juukan Gorge before steadily expanding across our global operations.

“The report highlights some good progress, in particular in Australia, where we started. We know we have more work to do and the report gives us areas for further improvement across our global operations, and we will adopt all of its recommendations.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to this important process, in particular our global community partners who our dedicated teams engage with daily to ensure heritage is always managed, protected and celebrated.”

Focus areas will continue to be:

  • Embedding understanding and respect for heritage across our workforce to ensure lasting outcomes for Indigenous peoples and communities that hold rights and knowledge over heritage
  • Providing our global assets with ready access to regional-specific and internal cultural heritage expertise
  • Ensuring our cultural heritage management plans are co-designed, embedded, understood and managed through a global heritage management maturity framework
  • Elevating the cultural values of water to ensure effective management alongside safety and production
  • Embedding a sustained focus on engagement throughout the life of our operations to better protect and conserve cultural heritage

Stefani Eagle, ERM Consulting Director (Cultural Heritage), said "While examples of good cultural heritage practice were found, there are further improvements that are required to meet their internal standards and ensure all assets have appropriate foundations, underpinned by the principles of co-design.”

The report is available here: https://www.riotinto.com/en/news/inquiry-into-juukan-gorge


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:31pRio Tinto publishes independent report on cultural heritage management performance
BU
03/17Mkango Resources Ltd. - Completion of GBP1.5 Million Investment by CoTec into Maginito ..
AQ
03/17IDS unit Royal Mail referred to regulator over letter delivery
AN
03/17Rio Tinto Boosts Spending with Australian Suppliers to Over AU$15.3 billion in 2022
MT
03/16Rio Tinto spends more than A$15.3 billion with Australian suppliers
BU
03/16Rio Tinto appoints directors with mining, renewable energy experience
RE
03/16Rio Tinto Board changes
BU
03/16Rio Tinto Announces Non-Executive Directors Appointments
CI
03/15Australian shares slump more than 2% on Credit Suisse turmoil
RE
03/15European Midday Briefing: Rate Worries Hammer Stocks; Banks Sld..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 188 M - -
Net income 2023 12 167 M - -
Net Debt 2023 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,95x
Yield 2023 7,03%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 63,90 $
Average target price 72,36 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-9.45%108 368
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.91%147 146
GLENCORE PLC-21.68%66 122
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-4.33%39 574
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-22.63%36 966
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.31%32 779