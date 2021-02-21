Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:06 am
6352 GBX   +1.88%
05:02pRIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020
PU
04:49pRIO TINTO : publishes its 2020 Annual Report
BU
02/19Australia shares track Asian peers lower, commodity stocks weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : publishes its 2020 Annual Report

02/21/2021 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto today published its 2020 Annual Report and its Sustainability Fact Book, which can be found at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/reports. These documents complement the publication of Rio Tinto’s 2020 full year results and our Climate Change Report on 17 February 2021.

Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson said: “Our strong performance during 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of the ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge and I reiterate our unreserved apology to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. We fell far short of our values as a company and breached the trust placed in us. It is our responsibility to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural significance never happens again.

“Since then, we have taken decisive action to implement the recommendations of the Board review, resulting in stronger management oversight and governance of cultural heritage. I am confident that, as we continue to reflect on the lessons learned through our ongoing engagement with investors, employees, government, Indigenous leaders and, most importantly, Traditional Owners we will emerge as a stronger company.

“The choice of Jakob as our new Chief Executive was a key decision for the Board. His collaborative leadership style, strong values and personal commitment to the role of business in promoting sustainability made him the ideal choice to lead us forward. I am delighted that Jakob has moved quickly to announce his new Executive team and to identify his priorities for the Group, focused on operational excellence, project development, strengthening our ESG credentials, and rebuilding trust - particularly in Australia.

“We have also refreshed the Board with the appointment of Hinda Gharbi, Jennifer Nason and Ngaire Woods and are already benefiting from their insights and expertise in governance, public policy and sustainability. We are now seeking to strengthen representation on the Board from our key countries of operation. Our priority, following a turbulent 2020, will be to support Jakob and the new Executive team in continuing to deliver the necessary changes after Juukan Gorge and rebuilding the trust we have lost.”

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic threatened lives and livelihoods, we demonstrated our agility and resilience in achieving a very strong safety and financial performance. However, this was all overshadowed by the tragic events at Juukan Gorge.

“I am committed to working with my leadership team, with the support of the Board, to make Rio Tinto even stronger and, over time, see our great company earn back its respect and credibility with all our stakeholders. We have strong foundations to build upon and a clear path forward: to become ‘best operator’, build impeccable ESG credentials, and excel in development, along with a clear focus on regaining a strong social license to operate.”

Further information

Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on 9 April 2021 and Rio Tinto Limited will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on 6 May 2021. Notices of those meetings are expected to be released in March 2021.

Rio Tinto expects to file its 2020 Annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on or around 1 March 2021. American Depositary Receipt holders will be able to view Rio Tinto’s 2020 Annual report and the 2020 Annual report on Form 20-F on the Rio Tinto website.

Hard copies of these documents can be obtained free of charge on request to the company secretaries, whose contact details are on the following page.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:02pRIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020
PU
04:49pRIO TINTO : publishes its 2020 Annual Report
BU
02/19Australia shares track Asian peers lower, commodity stocks weigh
RE
02/18Australia shares track Wall Street lower, miners and banks weigh
RE
02/18RIO TINTO : connects the Pilbara to Asia with new direct freight shipping servic..
BU
02/18RIO TINTO : modernises Saguenay port facilities for safer and more efficient ope..
PU
02/18RIO TINTO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/18RIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs Trims Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/18RIO TINTO : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/18RIO TINTO : JPMorgan Cuts Rio Tinto Price Target, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 788 M - -
Net income 2020 10 422 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,77 $
Last Close Price 88,98 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC16.12%146 991
BHP GROUP11.52%177 152
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.37%54 850
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.17%38 980
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 252
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-8.64%10 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ