Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
4820.00 GBX   +1.44%
05:40pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments slip as demand weakens
RE
05:30pRio Tinto releases third quarter production results
BU
05:28pRio Tinto modernises joint venture to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments drop slightly

10/17/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 1% drop in third-quarter iron ore shipments as recession risks weigh down global demand including in top metals consumer China, where a realty slowdown and COVID curbs have also hit consumption.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 82.9 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 83.4 Mt a year earlier. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:40pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments slip as demand weakens
RE
05:30pRio Tinto releases third quarter production results
BU
05:28pRio Tinto modernises joint venture to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project
BU
05:25pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments drop slightly
RE
11:15aGlobal markets live: BP, Bank of America, News Corp, Broadcom, Apple..
MS
06:40aUranium Energy Closes Purchase of Roughrider Uranium Project From Rio Tinto
MT
03:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
01:57aAustralia shares end lower on recession fears
RE
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Struggle as UK Uncertainty May Li..
DJ
10/16Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 893 M - -
Net income 2022 14 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 90 655 M 90 655 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,02 $
Average target price 62,31 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-2.87%88 866
BHP GROUP LIMITED21.96%126 241
GLENCORE PLC29.18%70 023
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)89.81%47 681
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.03%35 314
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-27.01%25 285