Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments drop slightly

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday
reported a 1% drop in third-quarter iron ore shipments as
recession risks weigh down global demand including in top metals
consumer China, where a realty slowdown and COVID curbs have
also hit consumption.
The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 82.9 million
tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months
ended Sept. 30, compared with 83.4 Mt a year earlier.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Himanshi Akhand in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)