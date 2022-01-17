Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/17 11:38:30 am
5385 GBX   -0.13%
04:35pRIO TINTO : Fourth Quarter Operations Review 2021
PU
04:25pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%
RE
04:24pRio Tinto releases fourth quarter production results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%

01/17/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 5.4% drop in its fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, hit by a delay in completion of a new greenfield mine in Western Australia and lower demand from top consumer China as it looks to cut carbon emissions.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 84.1 million tonnes (Mt) of the commodity in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 88.9 Mt a year earlier. It slightly beat a UBS estimate of 84 Mt. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
04:35pRIO TINTO : Fourth Quarter Operations Review 2021
PU
04:25pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%
RE
04:24pRio Tinto releases fourth quarter production results
BU
11:48aRBC Boosts Rio Tinto PT, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Unilever, Pfizer, Volkswagen, Triton...
08:14aRIO TINTO : RBC remains Neutral
MD
12:55aRIO TINTO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RIO
PU
12:45aEnergy stocks boost Australian shares, miners cap gains
RE
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : China Easing to Spark Early European Gains
DJ
01/16Rio Tinto's Jadar Lithium Mine in Serbia Faces Further Protests
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 570 M - -
Net income 2021 21 834 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,48x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float -
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 73,72 $
Average target price 71,24 $
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC10.22%121 600
BHP GROUP12.48%168 152
GLENCORE PLC7.56%72 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%55 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.26%35 697
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)18.22%30 138