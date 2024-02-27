Rio Tinto: receives funding from the Canadian government

Rio Tinto announces that the Government of Canada has awarded C$18.1 million from its 'Low Carbon Economy Fund' to Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) to support the decarbonization of iron ore processing at its Labrador West operations.



This funding will enable IOC to reduce the amount of heavy fuel oil used in the production of iron ore pellets and concentrate.



The company will install an electric boiler to replace emissions from the use of HFO boilers, as well as energy-efficient instrumentation and burners to further reduce HFO consumption by the induration machines.



Over the life of this project, IOC will see a cumulative reduction of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.



