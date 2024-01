Rio Tinto: renewable energy in Gladstone

Rio Tinto will lead the development of Australia's largest solar power project near Gladstone, after agreeing to purchase all the electricity from the 1.1 GW1 Upper Calliope solar farm to supply renewable energy to Rio Tinto's Gladstone operations.



Under a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with European Energy Australia, Rio Tinto will purchase all the electricity generated by the Upper Calliope solar farm for 25 years.



Upper Calliope has the potential to reduce carbon emissions from Rio Tinto's operations by 1.8 million tonnes per year.





