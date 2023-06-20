Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-06-20 am EDT
5153.00 GBX   -1.17%
06/20Rio Tinto Approves Financing at Kennecott Operation
MT
06/20Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia after derailment
RE
06/20Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia after derailment

06/20/2023 | 10:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rio Tinto logo

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - The world's biggest iron ore miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday that it had reopened a rail line at its Western Australian operations after a train carrying iron ore near the port of Dampier derailed at the weekend.

The line will remain subject to speed restrictions while a clean up of the site is underway and an investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing, a Rio Tinto spokesman said via email.

The incident on Saturday was the second such event in recent years after peer BHP Group derailed a runaway iron ore train in the same region in late 2018.

The loaded train with some 30 wagons would have been carrying around 3,900 to 4,500 metric tons of iron ore, according to one estimate.

Analysts expect Rio to have drawn from port stocks in the meantime, which could impact its ability to blend ore to meet customer requirements.

Rio Tinto has not said what the impact on its customers would be, if any, and declined any further comment. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.13% 46.21 Delayed Quote.2.39%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.17% 5153 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.32% 1140.14 Real-time Quote.1.24%
TOPIX INDEX 0.30% 2291.23 Delayed Quote.21.08%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
06/20Rio Tinto Approves Financing at Kennecott Operation
MT
06/20Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia after derailment
RE
06/20Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia
RE
06/20Australian shares ease after 7-day rally as commodity stocks drag
RE
06/20Rio Tinto to Invest $498 Million in Kennecott Copper Mining Operation in Utah
MT
06/20Rio Tinto Earmarks $498 Million to Boost US Copper Mining Operations
MT
06/20Rio Tinto Approves $498 Million Investment in Utah Copper Operation
DJ
06/20Rio Tinto invests to strengthen copper supply in US
BU
06/20DiscovEx Resources Completes Heritage Survey at Contact Prospect
MT
06/19Australian shares hit 7-week high on commodity boost; RBA minutes awaited
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 406 M - -
Net income 2023 12 257 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 7,04%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,64 $
Average target price 74,61 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-11.12%113 029
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.03%159 934
GLENCORE PLC-18.39%72 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.98%41 140
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.76%38 812
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-26.32%38 557
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer