    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/24 05:14:10 am
5317.5 GBX   +1.21%
05:08aRIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
BU
04:52aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain
DJ
03:13aFTSE 100 to Rise After Asia, U.S. Gains, With Jackson Hole in View
DJ
Rio Tinto : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

08/24/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Rio Tinto has today commenced the process of restarting operations at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa. This follows a stabilisation of the security situation around the mine, supported by the national and provincial government, as well as substantive engagement with host communities and their traditional authorities.

Rio Tinto chief executive Minerals Sinead Kaufman said “The safety and security of our people has been our priority throughout and we recognise the collaboration and constructive dialogue we have had with all stakeholders to get us into a position where we can restart operations and resume contributing to the host communities, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. I also acknowledge the resilience and dedication shown by all our people at RBM over the past weeks.”

Operations will be ramping up to capacity as soon as possible. The overall impact of the suspension of operations, including the shutdown of furnace number 4 as announced on 21 July 2021, is still to be assessed. At this time, the force majeure declared on customer contracts remains in place.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.


© Business Wire 2021
08/23RIO TINTO : and Sumitomo to assess hydrogen pilot plant at Gladstone's Yarwun al..
BU
08/23One global aluminium producer seeks Q4 premiums of $230/T -sources
RE
08/20PRESS RELEASE : Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DJ
08/20Sexual harassment rife in mine camps, Western Australian inquiry finds
RE
08/20RIO TINTO : publishes submission to FIFO sexual harassment Inquiry
PU
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 records worst session in a month on commodities..
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 246 M - -
Net income 2021 24 441 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,75x
Yield 2021 16,7%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 72,10 $
Average target price 89,47 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-3.95%118 369
BHP GROUP4.78%156 078
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.07%48 331
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 437
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.43%22 609
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.26%10 495