July 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's massive African iron ore project in Guinea, Simandou, has received all the regulatory approvals from the local and Chinese governments, the global miner said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Rio Tinto plc
Equities
RIO
GB0007188757
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,192 GBX
|-1.29%
|-0.27%
|-11.13%
|02:59am
|Rio Tinto Expects Update on Kennecott Revised Mine Plan Later in Year -- Commodity Comment
|DJ
|02:58am
|Rio Tinto's African iron ore project receives all necessary approvals
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,192 GBX
|-1.29%
|-0.27%
|116B
|1,506 PTS
|-0.08%
|-0.79%
|-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.13%
|116B
|-14.72%
|149B
|-0.17%
|75.51B
|+16.02%
|49.27B
|-8.96%
|43.53B
|+19.99%
|37.75B
|+107.42%
|33.65B
|+22.10%
|26.36B
|+77.70%
|19.97B
|+51.91%
|19.6B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- RIO Stock
- News Rio Tinto plc
- Rio Tinto's African iron ore project receives all necessary approvals