    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 11:03:03 am EDT
5562.00 GBX    0.00%
Rio Tinto's Madagascar mine restarts after reaching deal with protesters

05/24/2022 | 10:30am EDT
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) mineral sands mine restarted production on Monday following a five-day halt, after reaching an agreement with demonstrators who had set up roadblocks at the site, Rio told Reuters on Tuesday.

Communities surrounding QMM's mine in southeastern Madagascar have been protesting over a release of water from the mine site into the surrounding environment, after which dead fish were found.

Rio says water sampling data shows no link between the water release and the dead fish. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 820 M - -
Net income 2022 19 265 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,05x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 69,93 $
Average target price 79,54 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC13.70%116 168
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.25%172 075
GLENCORE PLC36.82%84 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.15%55 782
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.53%38 780
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 069