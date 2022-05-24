Rio Tinto's Madagascar mine restarts after reaching deal with protesters

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's
QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) mineral sands mine
restarted production on Monday following a five-day halt, after
reaching an agreement with demonstrators who had set up
roadblocks at the site, Rio told Reuters on Tuesday.
Communities surrounding QMM's mine in southeastern
Madagascar have been protesting over a release of water from the
mine site into the surrounding environment, after which dead
fish were found.
Rio says water sampling data shows no link between the water
release and the dead fish.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jan Harvey)