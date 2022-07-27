Log in
Rio Tinto's New Zealand Aluminum Smelter Looks to Operate Beyond Planned 2024 Closure

07/27/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By Stephen Wright


A Rio Tinto aluminum smelter that's the largest consumer of electricity in New Zealand said it is exploring options for operating beyond a planned 2024 closure.

The smelter, which makes aluminum used in mobile phones and airplanes, on Thursday said it is "exploring potential pathways with electricity generators for a future beyond 2024."

Meridian Energy Ltd., which powers the smelter from the Manapouri hydro dam, said it expects talks with the smelter will include contract negotiations. The smelter, located at the bottom of New Zealand's South Island, uses about 13% of the country's electricity supply and accounts for about half a percent of world aluminum production.

Global mining company Rio Tinto had planned to close New Zealand Aluminum Smelter in August 2021, but secured cheaper power prices, which extended its operation to 2024.

The smelter's financial viability has improved following a recent surge in world aluminum prices. Its use of hydro electricity also creates the potential to market its output as less damaging to the environment than other smelters.

Rio has about a 79% stake in the smelter and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co. owns 21%.


Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED -0.28% 7.24 End-of-day quote.-10.62%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.48% 4.81 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.62% 4793.5 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.01% 154.5173 Real-time Quote.-13.88%
SILVER 2.29% 19.088 Delayed Quote.-21.01%
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD 0.57% 527 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 071 M - -
Net income 2022 16 484 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 96 906 M 96 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 57,67 $
Average target price 68,65 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-1.65%97 878
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.78%134 451
GLENCORE PLC17.03%68 570
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.79%40 158
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.18%36 483
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.07%28 868