  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Rio Tinto :'s iron ore rail cars to be built in WA to boost local jobs

10/02/2021 | 07:01pm EDT
Rio Tinto is supporting iron ore rail car manufacturing in Western Australia with a commitment to use local suppliers to build ore rail cars for its Pilbara mining operations.

A tender will soon be released to the local market for an initial purchase of 50 ore rail cars, followed by an ongoing commitment of 10 ore cars a year for the next five years.

The tender will be released through the Rio Tinto Buy Local portal, a resource dedicated to making local suppliers aware of opportunities to partner with Rio Tinto and be part of our supply chain.

Western Australia has been an important part of Rio Tinto’s history for more than 50 years as the company built a world-class iron ore business. In 2020, the company spent AUD$7.5 billion with more than 2,000 local businesses based in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto is also part of the WA Government’s iron ore rail car action group, launched as part of the WA Recovery Plan to develop a competitive iron ore rail car manufacturing industry in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto’s commitment to bring ore rail car manufacturing back to WA supports the action group’s vision to develop WA’s ore rail car manufacturing capability and support the State’s economic recovery.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said: “Building Rio Tinto’s ore rail cars here in WA will support local manufacturing and create jobs for West Australians.

“Rio Tinto is proud to lead the way in building iron ore rail cars in WA, in line with the vision of State Government’s iron ore rail car action group.

“I look forward to partnering with local businesses to support and grow the local manufacturing industry in WA.

“Ore cars are a critical part of our mining operations and building capacity to manufacture ore cars locally in WA will deliver significant benefits for Rio Tinto and the WA economy.”

Premier Mark McGowan said: “This is a pleasing outcome and I commend Rio Tinto for taking the first step and committing to our local steel manufacturing industry which will support more jobs for Western Australians.

“Rio Tinto’s commitment is a positive result off the back of the State Government’s independent pre-feasibility study, which identified initiatives for the manufacture, refurbishment and maintenance of iron ore railcar wagons.

“This was about securing an ongoing pipeline of work for the long term manufacture of iron ore wagons and critical rail wagon parts, which will deliver jobs and economic benefit for the State into the future.

“Rio Tinto’s purchase of Western Australian made railcars that will be used right here in our State is something I encourage other iron ore companies operating in WA to get on board with and increase local content and local jobs.”

riotinto.com


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 652 M - -
Net income 2021 23 160 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 16,8%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 65,12 $
Average target price 80,27 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-12.10%107 421
BHP GROUP-13.15%131 657
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.38%43 350
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.17%30 588
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)106.91%27 492
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED36.49%13 396