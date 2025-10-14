In its Q3 trading update, Rio Tinto reported stable iron ore production in its main Pilbara region in Western Australia, with 84.1 million tons mined. Shipments over the period reached 84.3 million tons, also stable compared with Q3 2024.



From Q3 2024 to Q3 2025, bauxite production increased by 9%, alumina by 7% and aluminum by 6%. Copper ore production rose by 10%, while iron ore pellets and concentrates increased by 11%. Only titanium dioxide production declined slightly, falling by 1%.



We continue to improve the performance of our assets, with two consecutive quarterly records in our bauxite business and at Oyu Tolgoi, where the ramp-up of underground mining is on track to grow copper production by more than 50% this year, management said.



We are on track to achieve our 2025 production targets, with an upward revision to bauxite production this quarter. We are well positioned to deliver solid production growth in the medium term. We will continue to create value for our shareholders by focusing on operational excellence, simplification, and rigorous discipline in performance and investment, he added.