  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rio Tinto plc
  News
  Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:28 2023-03-16 pm EDT
5281.00 GBX   -0.99%
06:27pRio Tinto spends more than A$15.3 billion with Australian suppliers
BU
04:21aRio Tinto appoints directors with mining, renewable energy experience
RE
03:17aRio Tinto Board changes
BU
Rio Tinto spends more than A$15.3 billion with Australian suppliers

03/16/2023 | 06:27pm EDT
Rio Tinto increased its spend with Australian suppliers to more than A$15.3 billion in 2022, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support communities where it operates.

This was an increase of almost 9 per cent on the previous year and was spent with more than 6,200 businesses, including Australian owned and operated businesses and locally owned and managed branches of global companies. The spend helped support tens of thousands of Australian jobs and delivered a significant economic contribution to communities across the country.

As part of this spend, more than A$565 million was spent with Indigenous businesses across Australia – an increase of 40 per cent on the year before.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said, “Supporting local businesses in the communities where we operate is a key priority for Rio Tinto.

We strive to employ local people, buy local products and engage local services – especially from Indigenous, small and regional businesses.

We are working hard to improve our approach to Indigenous business development and engagement in Australia, and while there is still more work to do, last year we significantly increased our spend with Indigenous suppliers.

We couldn’t do what we do without our local supplier partners and having good relationships with them helps us find better ways to provide the materials the world needs and innovate to decarbonise our operations.”

Notes to the editors

Rio Tinto engages with more than 20,000 suppliers globally.

In 2022, Rio Tinto increased its global spend with suppliers to US$22.5 billion, up from US$19.8 billion in 2021.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
03:05aRio Tinto Announces Non-Executive Directors Appointments
CI
03/15Australian shares slump more than 2% on Credit Suisse turmoil
RE
03/15European Midday Briefing: Rate Worries Hammer Stocks; Banks Sld..
DJ
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in the Red Ahead of Retail..
DJ
03/15Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak as tech, bank names gain
RE
03/15EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as Worries Ease About..
DJ
03/14Copper prices rise as U.S. inflation data bolsters sentiment
RE
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 188 M - -
Net income 2023 12 167 M - -
Net Debt 2023 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,96x
Yield 2023 7,02%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 63,97 $
Average target price 72,36 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-8.00%109 475
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.15%152 302
GLENCORE PLC-25.42%62 278
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-6.65%39 645
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.92%37 354
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.55%32 645