  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-29 am EDT
4894.00 GBX   +0.82%
11:41aRio Tinto Starts Production of Spodumene Concentrate at Demonstration Plant in Canada
MT
08:35aRio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec
BU
05:33aRio Tinto Slams Energy Resources Of Australia For Eyeing Jabiluka Mining Despite Indigenous Opposition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Rio Tinto starts producing spodumene at Quebec plant

09/29/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has started making spodumene concentrate, a mineral mined for its lithium content, at a plant in Quebec as the mining giant doubles down on production of the electric-vehicle battery metal.

"We are seeing strong interest in the market for a North American supply of spodumene concentrate to support production of lithium batteries," Stéphane Leblanc, managing director of Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium, said.

The Quebec plant was commissioned in June and produced its first ton of spodumene concentrate in July, according to the company.

Rio Tinto's lithium ventures have been in focus since its $2.4 billion Jadar project in Serbia was blocked earlier this year following protests sparked by environmental concerns about a planned mine.

In December last year, the company acquired Rincon Mining for $825 million to develop a large lithium brine project in the heart of Argentina's "lithium triangle". (Reporting by Ankit Kumar and Ruhi Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 0.82% 4894 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
TITANIUM OYJ -1.52% 13 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55 755 M - -
Net income 2022 15 498 M - -
Net Debt 2022 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 87 033 M 87 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-0.78%86 814
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.51%122 294
GLENCORE PLC28.22%66 591
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)71.46%43 978
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.53%35 626
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-22.07%26 659