Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
4820.00 GBX   +1.44%
05:40pRio Tinto tempers annual iron ore shipments outlook as demand weakens
RE
05:30pRio Tinto releases third quarter production results
BU
05:28pRio Tinto modernises joint venture to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto tempers annual iron ore shipments outlook as demand weakens

10/17/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday forecast annual iron ore shipments at the lower end of its outlook after third-quarter iron ore deliveries fell amid weak global demand, particularly in top metals consumer China.

Rio has been battling with a surge in production costs while iron ore prices are on track to end 2022 at their lowest in the last three or four years and will probably languish next year as well, as China and Europe cut steel output, while pressure mounts from additional supply.

Weakness in prices and cooling China demand had led Rio to more than halve its interim dividend payout in July.

The miner said it now expects annual iron ore shipments at the low end of its forecast range of 320 Mt to 335 Mt, adding that its outlook was dependent on ramping-up the Gudai-Darri and Robe Valley projects, and the availability of skilled labour.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 82.9 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 83.4 Mt a year earlier.

Rio, however, said that on a quarter-on-quarter basis, shipments rose 4%, despite two rail outages, including one on the Guidai-Darri line.

The company retained its annual cost outlook for iron ore, but raised estimates for copper to between 150 cents and 170 cents per pound from 130 cents to 150 cents a pound.

In a separate announcement, Rio said it would "modernise" a nearly 50-year-old agreement with Wright Prospecting to develop the Rhodes Ridge iron ore project, and aims to operationalise a plant by the end of the decade with an initial annual capacity of up to 40 million tonnes.

Rio last month said it would team up with China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:40pRio Tinto tempers annual iron ore shipments outlook as demand weakens
RE
05:30pRio Tinto releases third quarter production results
BU
05:28pRio Tinto modernises joint venture to develop Rhodes Ridge iron ore project
BU
05:25pRio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments drop slightly
RE
05:19pRio Tinto on 'Encouraging' 3Q Iron-Ore Performance Trends -- Commodity Comment
DJ
05:09pRio Tinto Takes Step Toward Huge Rhodes Ridge Iron-Ore Development -- Update
DJ
04:29pRio Tinto, Wright Prospecting Update JV for Rhodes Ridge Project
DJ
04:09pRio Tinto Cuts Fiscal Year Refined Copper Target, Sees Iron-Ore Exports at Low End of G..
DJ
11:15aGlobal markets live: BP, Bank of America, News Corp, Broadcom, Apple..
MS
06:40aUranium Energy Closes Purchase of Roughrider Uranium Project From Rio Tinto
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 893 M - -
Net income 2022 14 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 90 655 M 90 655 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,02 $
Average target price 62,31 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-2.87%88 866
BHP GROUP LIMITED21.96%126 241
GLENCORE PLC29.18%70 023
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)89.81%47 681
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.03%35 314
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-27.01%25 285