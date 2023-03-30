Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
2023-03-30
5439.00 GBX   +0.85%
Rio Tinto to Sell Majority Stake in Peru Copper Project to First Quantum

03/30/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will buy a majority stake in Rio Tinto PLC's La Granja copper project in Peru, the companies said.

Canada's First Quantum will acquire a 55% interest in what Rio Tinto said it one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world for $105 million. First Quantum also pledged to invest up to $546 million more in the joint venture to solely fund initial capital and operational costs.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the third quarter of 2023, the companies said in separate statements.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1736ET

