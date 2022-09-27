Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
04:07aRio Tinto to start underground mining at Kennecott copper operations
Rio Tinto to Start Underground Copper Mining at Kennecott in US

09/27/2022 | 04:29am EDT
By Michael Susin


Rio Tinto PLC said Tuesday that it has approved a $55 million investment to start underground mining and expand production at its Kennecott copper operations in Utah, United States.

The Anglo-Australian mining company said that it will initially focus on the Lower Commercial Skarn area, which is expected to deliver around 30,000 tons of mined coppers through the period to 2027.

The company said that the first ore is expected to be produced in early 2023, and full production to be achieved in the second half of the year.

The company added that feasibility studies are also being progressed to extend open pit mining beyond 2032.

Shares at 0807 GMT were up 87.0 pence, or 1.9%, at 4,786 pence.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 0428ET

