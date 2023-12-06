Rio Tinto to hold investor meeting in Sydney

December 06, 2023 at 04:16 am EST Share

Rio Tinto will today hold its investor seminar in Sydney, reviewing progress on its long-term strategy to strengthen operations, generate growth in a decarbonized world and continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns.



' We firmly believe that we are well positioned in a world rich in opportunities. There has never been so much demand for what we do, from mining to processing, and the work we are doing today is helping to create a stronger Rio Tinto for years to come', commented Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Officer.



Rio Tinto expects to achieve and maintain annual capacity of 345-360 million tonnes from its Pilbara iron ore business in the medium term, including a pre-feasibility study underway on the Rhodes Ridge project, Pilbara's best undeveloped iron ore deposit.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.