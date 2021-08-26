Rio Tinto : yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto
is yet to pay compensation to the Aboriginal group
whose ancient rock shelters it destroyed at one of its iron ore
sites in Western Australia last year, company officials told a
parliamentary inquiry Friday.
The incident last year destroyed the historically and
culturally significant site at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara
region that showed evidence of human habitation 46,000 years ago
into the last Ice Age.
The destruction created public outrage that led to a
dramatic overhaul of Rio's leadership and a review of the
Australian laws that are supposed to protect significant sites
of the world's oldest living culture.
An interim report from a federal parliamentary inquiry in
December said Rio should pay restitution to the Puuti Kunti
Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) with the final report and
recommendations due in coming months.
The head of Rio's Australian operations, Kellie Parker, told
the inquiry on Friday the company was committed to "doing the
right thing" around paying restitution but said that details
around the financial component of any compensation were subject
to a confidentiality agreement at the PKKP's request.
Rio Tinto has rehabilitated parts of the Juukan Gorge and is
working to restore the shelters in a structurally sound way, she
said.
More broadly, Rio has moved responsibility for company
relationships with traditional owners and mining near
significant sites to operational managers, rather than the
company heritage division.
It has also committed to review mining plans around all areas
of significance and "modernise" agreements with traditional
owners, Parker said, without clarifying whether this could
include backpayments for historic royalties.
Rio Tinto does not pay royalties to traditional owners for
some mines for which agreements were struck prior to the native
title act in 1993.
The PKKP said that it continued to work in good faith with
Rio Tinto on the recovery and rehabilitation at Juukan Gorge as
well as the development of a co-management model for their
operations.
"The results on these will be the true test of our
relationship with Rio Tinto," it said.
PKKP said it wanted a relationship-based co-management
system with Rio that reflected a shared commitment and respect
for its rights, and participation in decision making throughout
all phases of a mine, from development to closure.
