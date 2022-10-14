Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:15 2022-10-14 am EDT
4925.25 GBX   +0.97%
04:04aRIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
03:38aScania and Rio Tinto Agree on Autonomous Haulage Development Deal
DJ
03:18aRio Tinto, Sweden's Scania to Develop Autonomous Haul Trucks For Australian Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scania and Rio Tinto Agree on Autonomous Haulage Development Deal

10/14/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Scania AB said Friday that with Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC they have agreed to develop autonomous haulage trucks at a mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region, seeking environmental and productivity benefits.

"Our climate action plan includes phasing out the purchase of new diesel haul trucks by 2030, and partnering with industry leaders, such as Scania, across a range of fields, is an important step towards achieving that," said Rio Tinto's technical managing director Santi Pal.

"As well as the potential decarbonization benefits, this partnership provides a path to potential productivity improvements."

The two companies already have a long-term research and development collaboration agreement for the development of autonomous technology and options covering the transition to electric-powered vehicles.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0337ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 1.14% 4928.5 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
SILVER 0.63% 18.949 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
TRATON SE 1.46% 12.53 Delayed Quote.-44.22%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
04:04aRIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
03:38aScania and Rio Tinto Agree on Autonomous Haulage Development Deal
DJ
03:18aRio Tinto, Sweden's Scania to Develop Autonomous Haul Trucks For Australian Mine
MT
02:32aTurquoise Hill investor SailingStone to vote against Rio's buyout bid
RE
01:16aIron ore outlook clouded by global demand woes, supply risks
RE
10/13Australian shares track Wall Street higher
RE
10/13Scania and Rio Tinto agree to develop autonomous haulage solutions supporting a pathway..
BU
10/13Alcoa asks White House to block U.S. imports of Russian aluminum
RE
10/13RIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/13Bank of America Raises Rio Tinto PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 917 M - -
Net income 2022 14 709 M - -
Net Debt 2022 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,04x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 91 125 M 91 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,20 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-0.29%91 125
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.55%124 361
GLENCORE PLC30.23%71 547
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)84.97%47 557
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.17%36 395
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-25.78%25 775