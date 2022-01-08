Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rio Tinto plc
  News
  Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:37:12 am
5207 GBX   +2.54%
09:34aSerbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
RE
01/07European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01/07Berenberg Lifts Rio Tinto To Buy From Hold, Boosts PT
MT
Summary 
Summary

Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic

01/08/2022 | 09:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Protest in Belgrade against Rio Tinto's plan to open lithium mine

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Serbia may soon decide to annul all contracts related to mining group Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project in the country, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday, as green groups blocked roads across Serbia protesting against the plan.

Rio Tinto wants to develop the mine near Loznica in the western Jadar valley, but the local municipality has already scrapped a plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/rio-tinto-pause-lithium-mine-serbia-after-protests-report-2021-12-23 to allocate land for it.

The development is part of Serbia's efforts to bring in investment and boost economic growth. But environmentalists have staged protests and blocked roads to press authorities to end the project, which they say would cause irreparable damage to the area.

Rio has said any development would meet domestic and European Union environmental standards.

The protests have caused a political headache for the ruling coalition loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic ahead of April elections.

"We have neither brought them (Rio Tinto) in, nor have we made promises, nor have we done anything that the people did not know about," Brnabic told television channel Pink, saying the government was close to accepting all requests from environmentalists.

"We have worked in a transparent way, we have listened to the people," Brnabic said, adding the government needed to see how much it would have to pay out if the deal is annulled.

Brnabic also said the government wanted to win agreement for any decision from President Aleksandar Vucic, who she said was against the fulfilling of "requests by foreign services and agencies".

Vucic has repeatedly said that opening the mine would dependon the outcome of an environmental study and a referendum.

The protesters who blocked roads including in the capital Belgrade want the government to ban the extraction of lithium not only by Rio Tinto but any other company.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 540 M - -
Net income 2021 21 775 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 14,6%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC6.54%115 781
BHP GROUP5.37%158 558
GLENCORE PLC5.44%70 227
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.99%53 801
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.20%34 402
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.04%26 260