June 16 (Reuters) - Serbia is preparing to give Rio Tinto the green light to develop Europe’s largest lithium mine two years after Belgrade called off the project, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Financial Times on Sunday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
