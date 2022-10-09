Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shipping and commodities
firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied
natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel
bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations,
senior executives said this week.
The shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on
oil as it tries to meet carbon emission reduction targets set
out by the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization.
These include the shipping industry cutting carbon
emissions by 40% from 2008 levels by 2030, and overall
greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2050.
LNG, methanol and biofuel are among the more popular
alternative fuel options, industry executives said at the
Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition
(SIBCON) 2022 that ended on Thursday.
Several companies, including shipper Mitsui O.S.K
and mining firms Rio Tinto and BHP, are set to
receive more LNG bunker vessels in 2023 that will help shave off
some emissions on voyages.
Rio Tinto will bring nine LNG dual-fuelled Newcastlemax
vessels into its portfolio, with the first delivery expected
from the first half of next year, said Laure Baratgin, head of
commercial operations at Rio Tinto.
The company has also started a one-year biofuel trial as it
aims to cut emissions from operations by 40% by 2025.
"We have been seeing up to 25 to 26% of emission reductions
," she told Reuters, referring to the biofuel trial.
The company said its overall decarbonisation strategy has
led to a 30% cut in emissions so far.
Meanwhile, A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's
largest container operator, is focused on using methanol.
The company announced on Wednesday it has ordered six more
methanol-fuelled vessels, bringing its total order of such ships
to 19.
Maersk's approach is to "go to the green fields right away",
said Berit Hinnemann, head of decarbonisation business
development at Maersk, adding that the company will not be
adopting LNG as part of its fuel mix.
"We see green methanol as a solution that is technologically
ready, the fuel production can be scaled up and therefore we see
it as a fuel option to make a sizable impact already this
decade," she told Reuters.
"The demand (for methanol) was not really there and what we
have been trying to do is to bring momentum, to bring demand to
the market by our vessel orders," Hinnemann said.
BIOFUELS, GREEN AMMONIA
More companies are also conducting tests to blend biofuels
with marine oil which does not require shippers to make huge
modifications to current engines.
France's TotalEnergies will start offering
biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from
next year, while Cargill Inc is seeking to boost
biofuels usage in a bunkering trial next year.
But limited biofuel supplies, a lack of industry standards
in ensuring the fuel's quality, and higher prices may limit its
use in bunkering, industry sources said.
Further ahead, companies have also started looking at green
ammonia for bunkering beyond 2030.
The first ship to be powered by ammonia may be built in 2026
or 2027, BHP's Head of Maritime Fergus Eley told Reuters, adding
that he hoped that the fuel would have started pilot production
by then.
