  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30:56 2023-04-21 am EDT
5213.00 GBX   -4.21%
05:18aEuropean shares tepid despite surprise regional economic recovery
RE
05:11aLondon's FTSE 100 on track for fifth week of gains
RE
04:54aSome Japanese aluminium buyers agree to higher April-June premiums
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to higher April-June premiums

04/21/2023 | 04:54am EDT
TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers premiums in the April-June quarter of 2023 that are as much as 53% higher than the previous quarter, reflecting higher overseas prices, sources involved in the price talks said.

The Japanese buyers will pay premiums of between $125-$130 per tonne for shipments in April to June, the five sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said this week.

That is up from the $85-$86 per tonne paid in the January-March quarter and marks the first quarterly increase in six. The higher prices are in line with or lower than the initial offers of $125-$145 per tonne made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums <PREM-ALUM-JP> for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

"We have settled the deals, at $125 a tonne with one producer and at $130 with two producers," said one of the sources, who negotiates the premiums for a Japanese aluminium fabricator.

The increase reflected tighter supply and higher premiums other markets in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia, said another of the sources, from a Japanese trading house.

But other buyers are still negotiating, with hopes to finalise deals next week, said two other sources at Japanese end-users.

The quarterly pricing talks, which began in late February between Japanese buyers and global suppliers, including Rio Tinto Ltd and South32 Ltd, have dragged on for almost a month longer than usual because of a wide gap in two sides' market outlooks. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by John Stonestreet and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -4.32% 5204 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.91% 151.9264 Real-time Quote.3.20%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.59% 1240.48 Real-time Quote.6.32%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -0.22% 4.45 Delayed Quote.11.50%
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 855 M - -
Net income 2023 12 450 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 6,91%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 67,76 $
Average target price 73,90 $
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-6.14%114 827
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.94%157 572
GLENCORE PLC-9.14%78 225
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.40%40 987
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.39%38 560
