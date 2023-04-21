Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to higher April-June premiums

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium
buyers have agreed to pay global producers premiums in the
April-June quarter of 2023 that are as much as 53% higher than
the previous quarter, reflecting higher overseas prices, sources
involved in the price talks said.
The Japanese buyers will pay premiums of between $125-$130
per tonne for shipments in April to June, the five sources, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
discussions, said this week.
That is up from the $85-$86 per tonne paid in the
January-March quarter and marks the first quarterly increase in
six. The higher prices are in line with or lower than the
initial offers of $125-$145 per tonne made by producers.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums <PREM-ALUM-JP> for primary metal shipments it agrees to
pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME)
cash price set the benchmark for the region.
"We have settled the deals, at $125 a tonne with one
producer and at $130 with two producers," said one of the
sources, who negotiates the premiums for a Japanese aluminium
fabricator.
The increase reflected tighter supply and higher premiums
other markets in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia,
said another of the sources, from a Japanese trading house.
But other buyers are still negotiating, with hopes to
finalise deals next week, said two other sources at Japanese
end-users.
The quarterly pricing talks, which began in late
February between Japanese buyers and global suppliers, including
Rio Tinto Ltd and South32 Ltd, have dragged on
for almost a month longer than usual because of a wide gap in
two sides' market outlooks.
