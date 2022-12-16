Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23 2022-12-16 am EST
5674.00 GBX   +0.30%
TOP NEWS: Rio Tinto completes takeover of Turquoise Hill Resources
AN
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases - Bloomberg News
RE
Rio Tinto completes $3.3 bln Turquoise Hill deal for larger share in Mongolia project
RE
TOP NEWS: Rio Tinto completes takeover of Turquoise Hill Resources

12/16/2022 | 03:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Rio Tinto PLC on Friday announced that it completed its acquisition of the remainder of Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd for USD3.1 billion.

Miner Rio said this will simplify its ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, thus strengthening its copper portfolio.

Rio Tinto now holds a 66% direct interest in the Oyu Tolgoi project with the remaining 34% owned by the government of Mongolia.

Turquoise Hill has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto and will be delisted.

On September 6, Rio Tinto reached an agreement with Turquoise Hill on an improved CAD43-per-share, around USD33.00, takeover offer.

Rio Tinto shares were 0.1% higher at 5,665.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 0.27% 5673 Delayed Quote.15.64%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.00% 42.97 Delayed Quote.106.59%
