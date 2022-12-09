Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
5835.00 GBX   +0.95%
02:56pTRADING UPDATES: Savannah completes Exxon Mobil portfolio acquisition
AN
02:34pTOP NEWS: Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto takeover bid
AN
01:18pTurquoise Hill Resources Obtains Shareholders' Consent for Transaction with Rio Tinto
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto takeover bid

12/09/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rio Tinto PLC reported on Friday that it has received the required support from Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd shareholders for its proposed acquisition of the 49% stake in the firm it does not already own.

Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill Resources owns 66% of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, with the Mongolian government holding the remaining 34%.

The miner said that the transaction remains subject to the final approval of the Supreme Court of Yukon in Canada. A hearing regarding the acquisition is scheduled for December 14. Completion of the acquisition expected in the days following court approvals.

On September 6, Rio Tinto reached an agreement with Turquoise Hill on an improved CAD43-per-share, around USD33.00, takeover offer.

Shares in Rio Tinto finished 1.2% higher at 5,847.00 pence on Friday in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 0.95% 5835 Delayed Quote.18.15%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.93% 42.935 Delayed Quote.104.52%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
02:56pTRADING UPDATES: Savannah completes Exxon Mobil portfolio acquisition
AN
02:34pTOP NEWS: Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto takeover bid
AN
01:18pTurquoise Hill Resources Obtains Shareholders' Consent for Transaction with Rio Tinto
MT
01:11pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid
RE
01:05pRio Tinto acquisition of Turquoise Hill receives shareholder support
BU
12:53pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
RE
03:31aTurquoise Hill's Friday vote on Rio Tinto takeover bid is hard to call
RE
12/08Australian shares climb on boost from miners
RE
12/08LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lower as eyes turn to central banks
AN
12/08LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 miners rise as China lifts Covid rul..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 264 M - -
Net income 2022 14 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 118 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,64 $
Average target price 64,82 $
Spread / Average Target -8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC18.15%116 916
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.88%158 250
GLENCORE PLC46.31%88 573
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.40%48 963
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 896
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.62%31 572