TSX rises as higher oil prices offset RBC earnings miss

* TSX ends up 36.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,021.38
* Energy rises 1.1%; oil settles 1.2% higher
* Turquoise Hill Resources jumps 24%
* RBC drops 2.6% after missing estimates
TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as resource shares climbed and despite rising bond
yields as well as disappointing earnings from Royal Bank of
Canada, the country's biggest bank.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 36.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,021.38.
Wall Street also rose as investors awaited the U.S. Federal
Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.
"The TSX is holding up despite an increase in Canadian bond
yields which have negatively impacted share prices in recent
sessions," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at
ABC Funds.
"The downtrend has been broken but markets are still looking
for direction and where the next move is going to be."
The Canadian 10-year yield on Wednesday touched
its highest level in nearly five weeks at 3.129%.
The TSX has rallied about 10% from its mid-July lows. It is
expected to advance through the end of the year and then
approach a record peak in 2023, a Reuters poll found.
The energy sector rose 1.1% as oil prices climbed. U.S.
crude oil futures settled 1.2% higher at $94.89 a barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.
It was helped by a 24% jump in the shares of Turquoise Hill
Resources Ltd after global miner Rio Tinto
sweetened its takeover proposal for the 49% stake of
the company it does not already own.
The heavily weighted financials sector fell 1.1%, with
shares of RBC dropping 2.6% after missing analyst estimates for
third-quarter profit.
"We're seeing housing get hit hard with rising mortgage
rates and so it's no wonder you're going to see banking take it
on the chin a little bit," said Allan Small, senior investment
adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private
Wealth.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)