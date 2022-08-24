Log in
TSX rises as higher oil prices offset RBC earnings miss

08/24/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
* TSX ends up 36.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,021.38

* Energy rises 1.1%; oil settles 1.2% higher

* Turquoise Hill Resources jumps 24%

* RBC drops 2.6% after missing estimates

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as resource shares climbed and despite rising bond yields as well as disappointing earnings from Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest bank.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 36.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,021.38.

Wall Street also rose as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.

"The TSX is holding up despite an increase in Canadian bond yields which have negatively impacted share prices in recent sessions," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

"The downtrend has been broken but markets are still looking for direction and where the next move is going to be."

The Canadian 10-year yield on Wednesday touched its highest level in nearly five weeks at 3.129%.

The TSX has rallied about 10% from its mid-July lows. It is expected to advance through the end of the year and then approach a record peak in 2023, a Reuters poll found.

The energy sector rose 1.1% as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.2% higher at $94.89 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

It was helped by a 24% jump in the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd after global miner Rio Tinto sweetened its takeover proposal for the 49% stake of the company it does not already own.

The heavily weighted financials sector fell 1.1%, with shares of RBC dropping 2.6% after missing analyst estimates for third-quarter profit.

"We're seeing housing get hit hard with rising mortgage rates and so it's no wonder you're going to see banking take it on the chin a little bit," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.63% 101.7 Delayed Quote.23.96%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.25% 4931.5 Delayed Quote.3.13%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -2.60% 123.2 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.23% 520.0591 Real-time Quote.24.64%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 24.01% 37.44 Delayed Quote.45.14%
WTI 1.80% 95.306 Delayed Quote.24.27%
