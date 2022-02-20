Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tasmania and Rio Tinto partner for a strong and sustainable future at Bell Bay

02/20/2022 | 05:48pm EST
The Tasmanian Government and Rio Tinto will work together to ensure a strong and sustainable future economy for George Town, the Tamar Valley region and Tasmania, in a new partnership signed today at the Bell Bay Aluminium smelter.

The partnership will seek to drive economic growth and employment outcomes in the State and support the Tasmanian Government’s target of doubling renewable electricity generation by 2040.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the Tasmanian Government and Rio Tinto will jointly investigate how the smelter’s manufacturing capability and electricity demand can help support the development of new industries and more renewable energy supply in the region.

Rio Tinto has also committed to look at how it could further decarbonise Bell Bay Aluminium and investigate options for future investment to secure the competitiveness of the smelter.

The MOU was signed at Bell Bay by Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein and Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm.

Peter Gutwein said “This MOU is a strong demonstration of our shared commitment to Tasmania’s economic and industrial future and reinforces the State’s renewable energy credentials.

“Rio Tinto has been a figurehead of local industry here for some 67 years, directly employing more than 500 Tasmanians and more than 700 indirectly, and this agreement reaffirms Rio Tinto’s long-term commitment to our state.”

Jakob Stausholm said “Aluminium is essential for the global transition to a low-carbon economy, and we are excited about the contribution our Bell Bay smelter can make both towards this transition and to the region’s future.

“We want to help ensure a strong and vibrant future for Bell Bay, where we have been part of the community for well over half a century and where we are actively working with the Tasmanian Government on a shared vision for the future.”

Bell Bay Aluminium General Manager Shona Markham said “Bell Bay Aluminium has been an important part of George Town and the northern Tasmanian economy for nearly 70 years.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for our 514 direct employees, and the hundreds of other Tasmanians and Tasmanian businesses who work with us. It is a strong endorsement that Rio Tinto and the Tasmanian Government see a positive and sustainable future for Bell Bay beyond 2025.”


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 409 M - -
Net income 2021 21 674 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float -
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 76,87 $
Average target price 74,67 $
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%127 698
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.57%174 227
GLENCORE PLC12.55%75 060
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.91%58 149
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.26%37 753
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)25.86%32 469