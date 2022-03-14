Log in
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Toronto index dips as commodity-linked shares fall

03/14/2022 | 09:48am EDT
March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, extending prior session's losses, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining shares as commodities slumped on hopes for progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.59 points, or 0.61%, at 21,330.24, on track for its worst session in nearly three weeks.

The energy sector dropped 3.8% as oil prices fell by around $5 a barrel as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine have raised market hopes, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress.

"We had a lot of headlines that go back and forth regarding the Ukraine-Russia talks, but I think the name of the game is still going to be volatility and really can't trust anything until we see it actually occur in actions," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Meanwhile, reports on China seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases spooked global equities.

Investors await domestic consumer price data due later in the week, while U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due later this week was also in focus.

"So there's a lot of macro data points and it's really going to come back to commodities and central banks more than anything else this week," Taylor added.

The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.5%, while the industrials sector rose 0.2%.

The materials sector which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1%, as gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,964.7 an ounce.

Among individual stocks, Turquoise Hill jumped 32.4% after Rio Tinto, proposed to buy the 49% of the Canadian miner it does not already own for about $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.14% 106.48 Delayed Quote.42.28%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.54% 5357 Delayed Quote.13.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -15.03% 112.447 Delayed Quote.77.81%
WTI -4.07% 102.99 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 944 M - -
Net income 2022 15 761 M - -
Net cash 2022 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 72,65 $
Average target price 75,86 $
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC13.74%120 962
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.18%40 217