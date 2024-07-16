0933 GMT - Rio Tinto is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the miner narrowed its copper-output guidance downward while backing its iron-ore production forecast. The Anglo-Australian miner, a top exporter of iron-ore globally, said it shipped 2% more iron-ore during the second quarter than in the same period a year prior, despite the derailment of a driverless train in May. The world's second-biggest miner by market value also said it has received the approvals needed for its major iron-ore mine in Guinea to progress. The iron ore buried in Guinea's Simandou mountains is the world's largest known high-grade deposit of the commodity that has yet to be tapped. Rio Tinto expects first production there next year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

07-16-24 0550ET