Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turquoise Hill investor Pentwater says $2.7 billion Rio bid too low -letter

03/18/2022 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia

LONDON (Reuters) -Activist investor Pentwater Capital Management, the largest minority shareholder of Canada's Turquoise Hill with a 10% stake, has rejected a $2.7 billion bid for the copper producer by Rio Tinto as too low.

Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto, on Monday proposed to buy out the 49% minority shareholders in Turquoise Hill for about $2.7 billion in cash, paving the way for direct ownership of a massive copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.

"It is highly improbable that Rio will be successful at its current bid price and equally improbable that Turquoise Hill shares will ever fall back to the levels they traded at prior to Rio's offer," the investor said in a letter to Turquoise Hill's independent directors seen by Reuters on Friday.

Turquoise Hill is a single-asset company holding 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits, 550 km (342 miles) south of Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar. The government of Mongolia owns the remaining 34%.

The Toronto-listed miner has a market capitalisation of $5.4 billion, after its share price rose by 32% since Monday, in line with the 32% premium offered by Rio Tinto in its non-binding C$34 per share offer.

Rio paid $63.70 per share for its existing 51% stake in Turquoise Hill, according to Pentwater.

"If Rio believes that its current $26.90 proposal is compelling for Turquoise Hill shareholders, Pentwater would be pleased to purchase part of Rio Tinto's stake in Turquoise Hill for that price," it said.

SailingStone Capital Partners, another minority shareholder at 2.4%, said on Tuesday "an additional premium to compensate minority shareholders for losing access to an asset of this quality seems eminently reasonable."

Turquoise Hill and Rio have had long-running disagreements over funding for the $6.93 billion expansion of the mine as costs and timelines overran, but they reached a deal, which included a rights issue, in April.

Rio Tinto in January settled a long-running dispute with Mongolia over the economic benefits of the project, waiving $2.4 billion in debt owed to it by the Mongolian government.

Pentwater Capital last year filed a class action in New York against Rio Tinto for damages, alleging it concealed the project's problems from investors for months.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Clara Denina


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
06:43aRIO TINTO : ends force majeure at Richards Bay Minerals
PU
02:33aAustralia Imposes Sanctions On Rusal Founder Oleg Deripaska
MT
02:13aAustralia shares record best week in 13 months on boost from mining, energy sectors
RE
03/17Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links
RE
03/17Australian shares boosted by energy, mining stocks; set for best week in 13 months
RE
03/17ADRs End Mostly Higher; Rio Tinto, Toyota Trade Actively
DJ
03/17Rio Tinto in Talks With Guinea Junta in Bid to Overturn Halt of Simandou Iron-Ore Proje..
DJ
03/17Australia shares jump to 1-month high after Fed rate hike
RE
03/16Australian shares hit 1-month high after Fed hike, tech stocks shine
RE
03/15Russia's Rusal diverts ore to Ireland after Ukraine plant shuttered
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 557 M - -
Net income 2022 15 930 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,72x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 73,63 $
Average target price 75,45 $
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC14.37%121 655
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.07%170 812
GLENCORE PLC26.71%81 768
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.15%58 381
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.59%41 448
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.45%40 538