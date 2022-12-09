Advanced search
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid

12/09/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine.

Turquoise Hill said 86.6% voted to approve Rio Tinto acquiring 49% of shares that it does not already own, giving the Anglo-Australian miner a 66% stake in Oyu Tolgoi, the world's largest known copper and gold deposit.

The vote clears the way for Rio Tinto to gain more autonomy over Oyu Tolgoi, which is 66% owned by Turquoise Hill and 34% by the Mongolian government, and operated by Rio.

However, the take-private process has not been straightforward.

Friday's shareholder meeting was repeatedly delayed due to opposition of key minority shareholders of Turquoise Hill, including funds Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital.

Rio Tinto had agreed to let the two dissenting parties withhold their votes and make claims via an arbitration process, a deal that was subsequently scrapped as it raised regulatory concerns.

Rio Tinto and Mongolia also settled a long-running dispute in January over the mine's economic benefits, in an accord that waived $2.4 billion of debt owed by the country's government.

The mining giant still faces a U.S. investor lawsuit led by Pentwater accusing it of concealing that it was falling up to 2-1/2 years behind schedule for the Oyu Tolgoi mine and coming in as much as $1.9 billion over budget.

Turquoise Hill said on Friday it expects the deal to be completed by or shortly after Dec. 16. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 264 M - -
Net income 2022 14 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,64 $
Average target price 64,41 $
Spread / Average Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC18.15%116 916
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.88%158 250
GLENCORE PLC46.31%88 573
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.40%48 963
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 896
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.62%31 572