Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4735.00 GBX   +4.36%
06:09pTwo Turquoise Hill investors to withhold votes on Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln bid
RE
05:13pRio Tinto reaches agreement with certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources
BU
11:52aTurquoise Hill delays shareholder meet on $3.3 billion Rio Tinto buyout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Two Turquoise Hill investors to withhold votes on Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln bid

11/01/2022 | 06:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Wednesday said two key investors in Turquoise Hill Resources agreed to withhold their votes at a meeting to decide on the global miner's $3.3 billion offer for the Canadian firm.

Pentwater, Turquoise's second-largest shareholder, and SailingStone Capital Partners will also exercise their dissent rights, and Rio will increase the dissent condition under its proposal to 17.5% of issued Turquoise Hill shares from 12.5%.

Dissent rights allow shareholders to sell their stake at fair value if a company takes a decision that they do not agree with.

The parties agreed that dissent proceedings and some other claims would be conducted by arbitration, and the investors would be paid C$34.40 per share after deal close and the remaining consideration after the arbitration ends, Rio said.

Pentwater and SailingStone have been the most vocal in opposing Rio's C$43-per-share offer for the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own as "too low". Rio reaffirmed on Wednesday that its offer was "best and final".

Turquoise Hill earlier on Wednesday delayed a special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed deal by a week to Nov. 8 at Rio Tinto's request. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 4.36% 4735 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 5.21% 40.36 Delayed Quote.84.42%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
06:09pTwo Turquoise Hill investors to withhold votes on Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln bid
RE
05:13pRio Tinto reaches agreement with certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources
BU
11:52aTurquoise Hill delays shareholder meet on $3.3 billion Rio Tinto buyout
RE
10:18aTurquoise Hill Brief: Announcing Postponement of Special Meeting Re..
MT
08:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks upbeat ahead of Wednesday's Fed decisi..
AN
05:56aFTSE 100 Jumps as Ocado, Miners Gain
DJ
05:14aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks kick off new month on a cheerful note
AN
10/31Australia shares edge higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
10/31BHP, Rio Tinto Team Up on New Tailings Technology
MT
10/30BHP and Rio Tinto to collaborate on new tailings technology
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 302 M - -
Net income 2022 14 463 M - -
Net Debt 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 89 163 M 89 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 54,24 $
Average target price 61,88 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-7.26%86 061
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.85%121 078
GLENCORE PLC33.22%74 066
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%54 822
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.51%36 408
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-19.55%28 191